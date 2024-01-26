Recap: Wizards fall 123-108 to Jazz in second leg of home back-to-back

In their second game in two nights, the Washington Wizards battled until the very end but couldn't turn the tide before the last buzzer. Final score: Jazz 123, Wizards 108. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 26 points in the loss. Lauri Markkanen finished with 29 for the Jazz.

Under interim head coach Brian Keefe, the Wizards started this game with a plethora of pace and energy. Kuzma took control and the Wizards got out to a quick 13-4 lead. However, basketball is a game of runs, and the Jazz made sure to remind everyone of that. The well dried up for Washington and Utah went on a deliberate 22-5 run, giving them a 14-point lead late in the first quarter.

The Wizards remained in the game, refusing to roll over. Corey Kispert was attacking the rim with patience and finishing among the trees. He scored eight points in the first half (all on twos). Marvin Bagley III was providing his usual production off the bench. He was the first Wizard in double figures. And Tyus Jones was doing what Tyus Jones does: get everyone involved. He dished out eight first-half assists without committing one turnover.

At the break, Washington was down 64-56.

In the second half, the Jazz continued to hit their shots. Despite the Wizards getting good looks, they were coming up empty. It was just one of those nights where the ball was hitting all sides of the rim but couldn't find its way to the bottom.

Utah made their first three shots of the fourth quarter and extended their lead to 25 points. But still, regardless of the cold shooting night, Washington kept fighting. They buckled down on defense, got big stops, ran in transition, and attacked the cup with ferocity. A Jordan Poole three cut the lead to 12 points with four minutes left, but Markkanen and the Jazz wouldn't be denied. They executed better in the final minutes and came away with the victory.

"What I was very proud of our guys [for] is that we didn't shoot the ball very well tonight, [but] we competed," said Keefe. "We had multiple runs -- a run at the end of the first, a run at the end of the second, and then a run at the end of the fourth where we were down and our guys kept fighting. And they did that without making shots... The competitiveness was there."

The Wizards shot 7-of-30 from 3-point territory but still managed to compile a very respectable 33 assists. Kuzma scored 26 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 from three to go along with six boards and five assists. Poole was right behind him with 18 points. And Jones recorded a 12-point, 14-assist double-double with zero turnovers.