Recap: Wizards fall 121-105 to Knicks despite strong second-half surge

The Washington Wizards made a spirited run in the second half, but couldn't complete the comeback on their home floor against the New York Knicks. Final score: Knicks 121, Wizards 105.

A TALE OF TWO HALVES

The Knicks got things rolling at Capital One Arena right off the jump. Julius Randle made a three on the opening possession of the game, and from that point on, all bets were off. It was one of those nights where it felt like the Knicks just couldn't miss. As for the Wizards, they were moving the ball and taking good shots, but couldn't buy a bucket in the first half. The jumpers simply weren't falling.

With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Isaiah Hartenstein hammered home a dunk that gave the Knicks a 56-30 lead, their biggest of the game. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. promptly called a timeout in an effort to halt the Knicks' momentum, and it worked. His squad outscored the Knicks 13-7 in the final four minutes, cutting the lead to 20 points and giving D.C. some signs of life heading into the halftime break.

After a quietly nice four-minute stretch to end the first half, the Wizards started the second half looking like a team out for vengeance. They were going the extra mile and making all the hustle plays.

Defense turned to offense. Deni Avdija got going in transition and from behind the 3-point line. Kyle Kuzma started to make it rain. And before you knew it, the Wizards were right back in the swing of things. Just four minutes into the quarter, they were on a 19-5 run and forced Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau to burn two early timeouts. The lead was cut to six points, and a couple of minutes later, the Wizards got it down to five.

"In that third quarter, we were able to get stops," said Unseld Jr. "That helped us get out and run, and we're really good when we're able to do that. I think mixing in more zone helped us. Still had some issues at times rebounding, but overall, it breaks up the rhythm, takes them out of their primary offensive flow, so that was helpful."

But the Knicks didn't roll over. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle did what star players do and made tough shots when their team needed it most. They led the Knicks on a big-time run to end the quarter, giving them a 91-75 lead heading into the final frame.

But once again, the Wizards refused to go down without a fight. After falling behind by 20 points again in the fourth, Tyus Jones, Avdija, and Kuzma led a quick burst of scoring and cut the lead to 10.

Unfortunately, Brunson and Randle got the last laugh again. After the lead was cut to 10, Brunson hit back-to-back threes, and Randle powered through the defense for an and-one layup. Then, with just under four minutes remaining in the game, OG Anunoby skied in the air for a putback dunk, extending the Knicks' lead to 21 points and putting the nail in the coffin.

Brunson finished the game with 33 points and eight assists while Randle poured in a game-high 39 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field.

BIG NIGHTS FROM DENI AVDIJA AND KYLE KUZMA

While the offense struggled at times, Avdija and Kuzma were both able to come away with productive outings.

Avdija had the hot hand from all over the court and operated as the primary creator. He dropped a season-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists. He was manipulating the defense in pick-and-rolls, flying down the court in transition, and finishing with the appropriate mixture of power and finesse.

Kuzma provided the same dose of steady scoring he's been providing all season long as he led the way for Washington with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 shooting from deep.