Recap: Wizards fall 119-113 to Sixers in D.C.

On the second night of their back-to-back, the Washington Wizards battled hard and got great performances from Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija, but the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately got the last laugh. Final score: Sixers 119, Wizards 113.

Jones got this game started the right way for the Wizards. On their first possession of the game, Kyle Kuzma found him in the corner for an open three. Splash. On the ensuing Wizards possession, Kuzma found him in the opposite corner for another catch-and-shoot three. Nothing but net.

Those two possessions set the tone for the rest of the first half. The Wizards were playing fast, moving the ball from side to side, and knocking down threes all over the court.

Jones was doing most of the damage from deep. Prior to Saturday night, his career high for threes made in a game was five, but he matched that in just the first half, hitting five of his six triples. He had 15 points and five assists at the break.

The three-ball and transition activity kept the Wizards afloat in the opening two quarters. As a team, Washington was 8-of-19 (42.1%) from three heading into halftime while Philadelphia was just 4-of-14 (28.6%). Led by rookie wing Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards also held an 18-11 advantage in fast break points. Coulibaly scored nine first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, including two massive alley-oop slams.

Thanks to tough shot-making from Kelly Oubre Jr. (12 points) and Tyrese Maxey (11 points), the Sixers held a 59-56 lead heading into the third quarter. The Wizards assisted on 16 of their 20 made field goals.

The well dried up a bit in the third quarter for Washington. After a big run midway through the quarter, the Sixers extended their lead to a game-high 15 points. But, for the second night in a row, the Wizards refused to give up. They continued to attack the rim and defend with energy, eventually turning the tide back in their favor and getting within two points midway through the fourth.

Deni Avdija was steady-handed throughout the entirety of the game, but in the fourth quarter, he entered takeover mode. He was putting his head down and going at the rim with ferocity. He finished a strong layup with a little over a minute remaining in the game that cut the Sixers' lead to four points. Unfortunately, Maxey and Buddy Hield had all the answers for Philly. Seemingly every time the Wizards inched closer, those two guys would come down on the other end and convert on a tough look. The Sixers were able to close it out behind Maxey's game-high 28 points and Hield's 23.

For the Wizards, Jones led the way with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, including a career-high six made threes. Avdija and Kuzma were right behind him with 21 points apiece. Avdija also hauled in 13 boards and dished out five assists, giving him his second consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound game.

"I think Deni's shown some tremendous growth here in the last six to eight games," said interim head coach Brian Keefe. "He's playmaking, attacking... I'm trusting him to make decisions with the ball and attack the rim. But what I like is his rebounding has been high the last few games. That's what we need from him."