Recap: Wizards fall 113-109 to Knicks in Madison Square Garden

Despite a 20-point, 11-rebound debut for Marvin Bagley III and a career-high 15 assists for Tyus Jones, the Washington Wizards couldn't get over the hump in Madison Square Garden. Final score: Knicks 113, Wizards 109.

THE DEBUT OF MARVIN BAGLEY III

With Daniel Gafford sidelined due to injury (concussion), Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. threw the recently-acquired Bagley into the starting lineup to play the center position, and Bagley did not disappoint.

He only had one practice under his belt before Thursday's game against the Knicks, but Bagley looked comfortable on the floor with his new teammates. He was active on the glass, deflecting passes, blocking shots, rotating on time, and operating smoothly out of the pick-and-roll.

For his first bucket, Bagley flexed his chemistry with Jones, rolling perfectly after setting a screen for the Wizards' point guard. Jones promptly hit him with a pass at the elbow and Bagley took care of the rest. He used a pro-hop move to get to his left and then finished with a floater.

As the game wore on, Bagley began to look even more comfortable than he did at the start. He finished the night with 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks. He played a team-high 39 minutes.

"That's a heck-of-a start for him," said Unseld Jr. about Bagley's big night. "I thought he had a well-balanced game both offensively and defensively. Even things that happened on the fly -- the group in general helped talk him through situations to keep him organized. That's growth for us."

TYUS JONES FACILITATING

Points were hard to come by all night long for both the Knicks and the Wizards. After the first quarter, the game was tied at 22, and at the half, neither team had eclipsed 50 points, with the Knicks holding a slight 46-45 advantage.

Jones wasn't immune to the game's cold shooting. Despite averaging a career-high in scoring this season, he only scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field on Thursday. But just like true point guards do, Jones found other ways to impact the game. He was defending hard, contributing on the glass, and most of all, distributing the ball as well as ever. He finished the game with a career-high 15 assists and only turned the ball over once.

"That's just Tyus being Tyus," said Unseld Jr. "I'm not worried about him making shots. He's shot the ball -- particularly from three -- very well this season. I think just an off night in that area. But to his credit, quarterbacking the offense, keeping us organized, reading the flow... He's done that his whole career. A high-assist, low-turnover guy really helps your overall efficiency."

JORDAN POOLE GENERATING OFFENSE

While both teams struggled to knock down shots throughout the evening, Jordan Poole was a constant positive on the offensive end of the court for Washington. He was playing within the flow of the offense, taking good shots, and getting to the free-throw line. He provided a steady dose of points throughout all four quarters and helped the Wizards stay alive down the stretch.

With just under one minute remaining in the game, Julius Randle splashed home a huge three to give the Knicks a nine-point lead. Immediately after it went down, it felt like the nail in the coffin. But Poole had other plans. He came back down on the other end of the court and drew a foul while shooting a three. He subsequently knocked down all three free throws. Then, after the ball was inbounded, he picked Randle's pocket and drew the foul. That gave Poole two more free throws, and before you knew it, the lead was back down to four points with roughly 30 seconds remaining.

On the Knicks' ensuing possession, Jalen Brunson threw the ball out of bounds, and the Wizards had a surge of momentum. Poole came down the court and took advantage of the relaxed Knicks defense, pulling up for a great look beyond the three-point line. It felt destined to go in, and it looked good, but it just rimmed out.

The Knicks hauled in the rebound and the Wizards were forced to play the fouling game until time expired. Poole was this close to cutting the lead to one point with 18 seconds left. Sometimes, even the good shots don't fall.