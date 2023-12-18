Recap: Wizards fall 112-108 to Suns in hard-fought battle

The Washington Wizards started their four-game West Coast road trip on Sunday night in Phoenix against the Suns. Led by big nights from Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford, the Wizards fought hard until the final buzzer, but the Suns executed better down the stretch. Final score: Suns 112, Wizards 108.

Coming off one of their best games of the season on Friday night, it was clear the Wizards were looking to build on that momentum early in Phoenix. In the opening six minutes, the Wizards were on fire from deep, scoring their first nine points by way of the three ball. A 15-2 run helped propel them to a 21-9 lead, forcing Suns head coach Frank Vogel into an early timeout. The Suns would respond and keep the game within reach, but the first half was all Wizards.

Tyus Jones was the catalyst behind the Wizards' nice start. Coming off a triple-double on Friday, he was still in a groove on both ends of the court. In the first half, he led the Wizards in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from deep to go along with six assists and three steals -- all of which led directly to transition layups for the Wizards. At the break, Washington held a 58-46 lead.

In the third quarter, the Suns started to impose their physicality on the game. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were relentlessly attacking the rim and seeking out contact. The Suns got the Wizards in foul trouble early in the quarter and got to the free-throw line a whopping 15 times. The Wizards held tough, but the Suns slowly inched their way back into the game one free throw at a time.

Then, in the fourth quarter, the Suns came alive. After a slow first three quarters, Booker played all but 24 seconds in the fourth and scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from deep. Ultimately, the Suns did what was necessary on both ends of the court to come away with the win in the final minutes of the game.

While Tyus Jones was phenomenal for the second game in a row (22 points, 11 assists, six steals), Gafford was sensational in his own right, holding down the frontcourt all night long. He notched a career-high in points (26) and rebounds (17) while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, dishing out three assists, and blocking two shots.

"Gafford was unbelievable," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "He takes a beating some nights and just keeps going. 26 [points] and 17 rebounds. He was a presence for us... He made play after play after play to keep us in it."

As for the game as a whole, Unseld Jr. was encouraged by Washington's performance.

"I didn't mind our process," said Unseld Jr. "I thought there were a lot of positives there. Obviously, the fouling in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, got them a little momentum. There were some coverage -- lack of communication situations -- that led to mishaps. A few second-chance points. But in general, I didn't think there was an issue with the offense. I like the things we did, and in general, I thought we had some carryover from the other night. So that's a positive, and we'll continue to build on that."