Recap: Wizards fall 112-104 to Mavericks in Dallas

Behind career nights from Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija, the Washington Wizards fought hard all night but came up short in the final minutes. Final score: Mavericks 112, Wizards 104.

The first quarter of this game was all about the defense for both teams. Avdija drew the initial Luka Doncic assignment and did a solid job of playing physical defense without fouling, making things as difficult as possible on one of the best scorers in the league. On the opposite end of the court, the Mavericks did a nice job of stifling the Wizards' offense and forcing them into tough looks. After one, the Wizards were yet to make a single three and the Mavericks held a slight 26-22 lead.

In the second quarter, the dam broke for Washington. Landry Shamet knocked down their first three-ball of the game with roughly 9:15 left in the second quarter, and it was all buckets from there. The Wizards were turning defense into offense, forcing turnovers and getting easy buckets in transition. Both Avdija and Kyle Kuzma got going as well, helping the squad score 36 points in the quarter and giving them a seven-point lead at the halftime break.

The Wizards continued their run of strong play in the third quarter, getting made field goals from eight different players and playing rugged defense on the other end. They took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and even extended that lead to 11 a couple minutes in. But eventually, the Mavericks' veterans took over. Doncic and Kyrie Irving were creating offense out of thin air and the Mavericks' defense turned into a brick wall. They went on a massive 21-5 run and took a five-point lead with just under four minutes left in the contest.

By that point, the Dallas crowd was rocking and all the momentum was with the Mavericks. The Wizards continued to fight but didn't have enough answers in the closing minutes.

"They made some plays down the stretch," said interim head coach Brian Keefe. "But I thought we played toe to toe pretty much the whole game. I loved our defensive intensity... I was really proud of the effort."

Avdija led the way for the Wizards, tying a career-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field, while Jones set a new career high with a whopping 16 assists to go along with his 14 points. Marvin Bagley III notched a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Richaun Holmes scored 10 points in his Wizards' debut.