Recap: Wizards fall 111-107 to Raptors in Toronto

The Washington Wizards played great basketball for three and a half quarters, but a late run powered the Raptors to a 111-107 victory in Toronto. Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 34 points in the tightly-contested loss.

On the second night of a road back-to-back, this game started about as good as possible for the Wizards. Their first two buckets of the game were slam dunks, and the Wizards were able to get any look they wanted while defending at a high level. Kuzma knocked down his first five shots of the game and his squad jumped out to a 25-13 lead.

The rest of the first half went exactly the same way the game started. Washington was taking away the best parts of the Raptors' game and using it to their advantage on offense, getting easy opportunity after easy opportunity. Kuzma converted on a four-point play to end the half, giving the Wizards a 64-45 lead at the break.

To start the third quarter, things were yet again going the Wizards' way. They extended their lead to what would be a game-high 23 points, but their luck would turn as the quarter wore on. After being held to 10 points in the first half, Pascal Siakam got going in a major way. He was getting to the rim at will and either getting fouled or scoring consistently. Siakam dropped 22 points in the third quarter and helped the Raptors get back into the game.

With the crowd back involved, the Wizards did a nice job of keeping their foot on the gas pedal and staving off runs for the first four minutes and change of the final period, but the Raptors persisted and their big run eventually came. They used full-court pressure and active hands on defense to force turnovers and go on a 21-1 run for the final seven and a half minutes of the ball game.

The Raptors took the lead with 7.6 seconds left (their first lead since the score was 7-6) on a stop-and-pop mid-range jumper by Siakam after he got the switch he was looking for. A turnover on the ensuing possession for the Wizards was the final death blow. Siakam poured in a game-high 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field.

"We knew that they were going to amp up their pressure a little bit, their level of physicality," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "It bottled us up a bit. Forced us to extend our catches. We still got a lot of great looks at the rim... We just couldn't convert."

Kuzma led the way for the Wizards with 34 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Five other Wizards scored in double-figures and the team racked up 32 assists on 43 made shots.