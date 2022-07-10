Recap: Wizards drop Summer League opener to Pistons

Las Vegas, NV - JULY 9: Jaime Echenique #12 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

In their first of five NBA Summer League games, the Wizards nearly overcame a 27-point deficit, but fell 105-99 to the Pistons on Saturday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. 20-point performances from Jordan Schakel and Jordan Goodwin set the tone for Washington, sparking a 32-13 run that spanned the closing moments of the third quarter and into the fourth. The comeback, however, came up short as the Pistons pulled away in the final minute of the game.

As a team, the Wizards shot 32-73 (.438) from the field, 9-27 (.333) from 3-point range and outrebounded the Pistons 43-38.

Jordan Schakel (F) – After averaging 14.0 points per game in 31 appearances with the G League’s Capital City Go-Go last season – and seeing action in four Wizards games – Schakel arrived in Las Vegas looking to make a strong impression during this season’s Summer League competition. He led the way for Washington with 24 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Schakel was one of two Wizards, joined by second-year forward Isaiah Todd, to knock down three 3-pointers, and added another nine points at the free throw line.

Jordan Goodwin (G) – Washington’s second-half resurgence was led by Goodwin, who finished with 20 points after scoring just three in the opening two quarters. Goodwin was an efficient 8-13 (.615) overall and 2-4 from deep.

Johnny Davis (G) – Drafted 10th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Davis made his first appearance in a Wizards uniform, totaling six points and a team-high five rebounds.

Las Vegas, NV - JULY 9: Jordan Schakel #20 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnny Davis (Guard) – "Our coaches are preaching unselfishness and togetherness. Once we started doing that down the stretch, we started to come back."

Johnny Davis (Guard) – “For the first couple minutes, I was anticipating it to be a lot faster. It's not as fast I thought. Once I settled in and calmed down, everything started to feel a lot better and more comfortable. ”

Zach Guthrie (Summer League Head Coach) – “After the scrimmage we won and this game that we lost, there's an opportunity for growth. It's a continuous loop. You go out and perform, you see what happens, you make mistakes, you learn from those mistakes, you correct those mistakes and then you go out and perform.”