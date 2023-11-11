Recap: Wizards drop first home In-Season Tournament game 124-117 to Hornets

The Washington Wizards battled the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, but couldn't get a repeat of the results from their first matchup. This time, the Hornets got their revenge, beating the Wizards 124-117 in the In-Season Tournament.

The beginning of Friday night's game was all Wizards. They started the contest on a 10-0 run and took a 17-5 lead in the first six minutes. At that point, Tyus Jones was leading the way with eight points and the Wizards had six assists on seven made field goals.

Throughout the first half, the Hornets went on miniature runs, keeping their hope alive. But seemingly every time they got in a rhythm, the Wizards countered it with a run of their own, led by defense and ball movement.

A big part of Washington's defensive success early was their ability to limit high-quality three-point opportunities for Charlotte's top shooters. The Hornets started the game 0-for-12 from deep and didn't make their first triple until the final 30 seconds of the first half. At the break, the Wizards led 63-57.

The third quarter was just like the first half. The Hornets were ice cold from deep. The Wizards were moving the ball and running in transition. Defense was turning to offense.

Charlotte eventually got in a groove and took their first lead of the game with 4:46 left in the third quarter off a Brandon Miller jumper. But after that, the Wizards responded with a 22-12 run, giving them a nine-point lead heading into the final frame. That's when things took a turn for the worse.

Rebounding had been an issue for the Wizards all game, but it hadn't truly taken over until the fourth quarter. That's where Mark Williams, Charlotte's standout second-year center, asserted his dominance on the glass. He finished the game with 21 points and 24 rebounds (15 offensive). As a team, the Hornets outrebounded the Wizards 67-36.

"It was huge," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on the rebounding deficit. "It's a team effort. You get caught scrambling in situations, and I thought we did a much better job being in the right spot, particularly in the first half. Defensively, I thought we were on the same page and we did some good things. But the inability to finish those possessions, it's gonna be tough... I thought our overall disposition was great. Much better. We just couldn't finish those possessions."

As the fourth quarter wore on, the Hornets started to find their shooting stroke. Midway through the fourth quarter, they were 2-of-23 from beyond the arc, but they regressed to the mean, knocking down four straight when it mattered most. Final score: Wizards 117, Hornets 124.

On a positive note for the Wizards, eight different players scored in double digits. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 17. Jones was right behind him with 16. And Corey Kispert scored 15 of his own in just 16 minutes of action. The Wizards dished out 28 assists on 43 made buckets.