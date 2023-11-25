Recap: Wizards come up short in Milwaukee, lose 131-128 thriller

After battling hard and playing all-around great basketball, the Washington Wizards fell to the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in five days. Final score: Bucks 131, Wizards 128.

COREY KISPERT'S FIRST HALF

The Wizards started this game with an aura of confidence that doesn't necessarily reflect their rough start in the win/loss column. They came out aggressive, defending Giannis Antetokounmpo with physicality, playing fast, and shooting the ball with swagger. Chief among those shooting with swagger: Corey Kispert.

When Kispert checked into the game, it was lights out immediately for the third-year swingman. He knocked down his first three triples, helping keep the Wizards' offense afloat. He missed his fourth attempt before knocking down two more consecutively. At the end of the first half, Kispert led the way for Washington with 15 points on five made threes.

The Wizards paired their swift 3-point shooting (9-of-20 in the first half) with feisty defense, including an uptick in double-teaming Antetokounmpo and fronting him in the post, en route to giving them a 61-60 lead after two quarters.

BROOK LOPEZ ASSERTING HIS DOMINANCE

Brook Lopez played arguably the best game of his career on Friday night in Milwaukee. After a 12-point first half, Lopez went ballistic in the third quarter, dropping 15 points and scoring the ball in a multitude of ways. He was using his 7-foot-1, 280-pound frame to his advantage at all times, scoring down low and burying threes. You knew it was going to be one of those nights when Lopez opened the third quarter with a stepback, contested three over Daniel Gafford. He just simply had it going.

Lopez finished the game with a career-high-tying 39 points -- his best scoring night since 2011. He was the biggest difference-maker on Friday night.

LANDRY SHAMET'S SPARK

While Lopez was the biggest difference-maker for the Bucks, Landry Shamet perhaps made the biggest impact on the Wizards. He had a solid first half, scoring five points and doing all of the little things correctly. But in the fourth quarter, Shamet exploded onto the scene.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the final frame, Shamet caught the ball at the top of the key off an out-of-bounds play. He took a second, assessed the defense, and then made his move. He went left and took the 6-foot-6 Andre Jackson Jr. off the dribble before -- seemingly out of nowhere -- taking lift-off. With Jackson Jr. on his hip and Antetokounmpo coming over to meet him at the rim, Shamet double-clutched the ball and threw down a malicious two-handed poster dunk over both Bucks. It was nasty. Take a look for yourself.

Shamet scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, bringing his game total up to 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from deep.

Despite playing a sensational game on Friday night, Shamet proved he's still human. With 16.3 seconds left, the Wizards were down three points and had the ball coming out of a timeout. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. drew up a beautiful play, getting Shamet an open three in the corner, but with his momentum carrying him away from the basket, the three was just off.

After playing the fouling game, the Wizards had another chance to tie the game at the buzzer with a Kyle Kuzma 37-foot heave, but that caught the back rim. Ball game.

A WELL-ROUNDED NIGHT

For the Wizards, four players scored 20+ points on Friday evening. Kispert had 20 off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Kuzma scored 22. Tyus Jones matched that with 22 points of his own on 9-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. And Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points in addition to his seven assists.

All in all, this was one of the Wizards' best games of the young season. On the front end of a back-to-back, they played one of the top dogs in the Eastern Conference at their arena and gave them everything they could handle.