Recap: Strong fourth quarter propels Wizards to win over Hornets

The Washington Wizards came into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets down eight but found a way to battle back. Fueled by a lineup of Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Richaun Holmes, the Wizards were able to outscore the Hornets 44-24 in the fourth to earn the win. Final score: Wizards 112 – Hornets 100.

The Wizards began the game with a starting five that they hadn’t used so far this season with Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma joined by Richaun Holmes, who made his first start as a Wizard. Avdija would score the first points of the night for the Wizards as he drove to the hoop and finished with his right hand. Bilal Coulibaly started the game strong, scoring 7 of his 11 points on the night in the first frame. The Wizards would lead by as many as 10 before ending the quarter up 24-16.

After a second quarter where the Hornets scored 11 points off of turnovers, the Wizards went into the half up 48-45. Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert all scored 9 points in the first half, with Deni Avdija pulling down 6 rebounds and Tyus Jones dishing out 3 assists. The Hornets were led by Miles Bridges in the first half with 13 points.

The Wizards saw their lead disappear in the third quarter as the Hornets outscored them 31-20. Miles Bridges scored 15 of his game-high 32 points in the third, using his size and athleticism to get into the paint and convert. The Wizards found some momentum at the end of the quarter as Jordan Poole drove into the paint and found a cutting Deni Avdija for two as the clock expired. After three quarters the Wizards trailed 76-68.

In the fourth quarter, interim head coach Brian Keefe found a lineup that was clicking and stuck with that group for all but 29 seconds. Poole, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma and Holmes found a rhythm together and battled back into the game. Trailing by as many as 10, the Wizards strung together stops and buckets to get themselves back in the ballgame. With just over seven minutes left in the game, Jordan Poole brought the ball up the court with the Wizards down 82-81, Poole hit his defender with a right-to-left crossover to get past him, then drew contact and created separation as he elevated and banked in a shot to give the Wizards their first lead of the quarter. From that point on Washington was in control, extending their lead to as many as 13.

In the end the Wizards were able to come away with a 112-100 victory in thanks to a final 12 minutes where they outscored the Hornets 44-24. Washington shot 16-20 in the frame while going a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. They also dished out 10 assists on those 16 field goals with Jordan Poole dishing out five of his seven assists in the fourth. Kyle Kuzma scored 14 points of his 28 points, continuing to find ways to extend the lead.



Kyle Kuzma had a strong night with 28 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Deni Avdija and Richaun Holmes each had double-doubles as Avdija recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds while Holmes 14 points and 11 rebounds in his first start with the team.