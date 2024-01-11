Recap: Poole drops 28 in Wizards 112-104 loss to Pacers

Despite a superb offensive night from Jordan Poole (28 points & seven assists), the Washington Wizards couldn't complete a late comeback against the Indiana Pacers. Final score: Pacers 112, Wizards 104.

The first quarter set the tone for this game. In a showdown between the two fastest-paced teams in the league, it was reasonable to expect Wednesday night's game to be an up-and-down track meet, but sometimes the game flow takes you by surprise. Both of these teams' defenses showed up tonight and made things tough on the opponent, limiting transition opportunities. The game ended up being a battle of half-court execution.

At the end of the first quarter, the Pacers held a 23-21 lead. Both teams combined to shoot 2-of-16 from beyond the arc.

In the second quarter, things opened up a bit, but not to the level Pacers and Wizards fans are used to seeing. Each team was able to knock down a few more shots than in the previous quarter, but quality looks were still relatively hard to come by. For Washington, this is where Corey Kispert made his biggest impact.

Kispert got it going in the second quarter in a multitude of ways. He was attacking the rim and knocking down deep shots. In 18 first-half minutes, Kispert poured in 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from deep. He helped the Wizards take a 55-54 lead heading into halftime.

The beginning of the third quarter spelled trouble for the Wizards. The Pacers brought the energy out of the break and went on a quick 10-0 run.

"That start of the third quarter, it was a little flat," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. "Throughout that quarter, offensive rebounds... the transition... we just kind of got out of rhythm. They jumped on us to their credit."

After the Pacers' run to start the second half, the Wizards were forced to play from behind for the remainder of the game. Despite their effort, the Wizards struggled to make a dent in the Pacers' lead for the rest of the third quarter and the early parts of the fourth quarter.

With 4:47 left in the game, Indiana had extended their lead to 17 points and it looked like it might be time to focus on the next game for Washington. But Poole had other plans. Over the next two minutes, he sparked a 9-0 run to cut the lead to eight, giving the Wizards signs of life. Here's how that run transpired for Poole:

Driving scoop layup

No-look assist to Daniel Gafford

Fouled on lefty layup (made both free throws)

Knocked down step-back three

Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle promptly called a timeout to get his team back on track, and much to the Wizards' dismay, it worked. The Pacers would score on back-to-back possessions coming out of the timeout, stealing the momentum from the Wizards and thwarting their attempt at a late comeback.

Poole finished with a game-high 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists, four rebounds, and only one turnover. It was a great showing from the 24-year-old guard.

Gafford is another guy who quietly had a nice night. He scored 12 points in addition to his eight rebounds, two assists, two steals -- and most impressively -- six blocks.