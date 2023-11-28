Recap: Kuzma leads Wizards to dominant 126-107 victory over Pistons

Coming off a tough Saturday night loss in D.C., the Washington Wizards were motivated to make a change on Monday night in Detroit. And they did what they said they'd do. Behind a 32-point outing from Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards locked in on both ends of the court and outplayed the Pistons en route to a 126-107 victory.

GETTING IN THE FLOW

The first couple of minutes didn't go according to plan for the Wizards. The Pistons got three straight layups to start the game and ended up jumping out to a 10-2 lead. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was forced to take an early timeout to get things back on track.

After that timeout, the Wizards looked like a different ball club. They went on a quick 8-0 run to tie the game before taking their first lead a few minutes later. Once they took the lead, they never gave it back to Detroit thanks in large part to their stout defense.

"I thought we were well connected defensively," said Unseld Jr. "We've been preaching being in the right spot at the right time, and we've shown it for certain stretches, but this was probably by far the most we've seen our guys really kind of lean in on that, and it really helped us."

DENI AVDIJA'S MASTERY IN THE FIRST HALF

Kuzma was the star of the show on Monday night, but his fellow starting forward Deni Avdija was the perfect sidekick. Avdija was tasked with guarding Cade Cunningham to start this game, but he didn't let the tough defensive assignment negatively impact his offensive output. He stayed aggressive and made plays with the ball in his hands.

Avdija was particularly masterful in the pick-and-roll. On multiple occasions, he would come off a Daniel Gafford screen and keep his defender on his back. With his defender in jail, it set up a two-on-one with Gafford and the lone defender standing between those two. Avdija then was able to manipulate the defending big man with his eyes and his dribble, setting up Gafford for easy looks around the rim.

At the halftime break, Avdija had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and four assists. The Wizards led by three.

KYLE KUZMA'S THIRD-QUARTER EXPLOSION

Kuzma had a nice, impactful first half. He scored seven points, dished out five assists, and hauled in four rebounds. He was on pace for a well-balanced, efficient night. Then, with six and a half minutes left in the third quarter and the Wizards holding a six-point lead, Kuzma cut to the middle of the paint, received a pass from Tyus Jones, and hit a fading mid-range jumper. That was the start of an absolute offensive onslaught from the hometown kid.

Most of Kuzma's work was coming in one-on-one situations where he clearly felt he had a mismatch. He was putting the ball on the deck, getting to his spots in the paint, and finishing from a variety of angles over, around, and through his defender. In those final six and a half minutes, Kuzma poured in 18 points, punctuating his dominant quarter with a 32-foot pull-up three as time wound down. That gave the Wizards a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter, and the squad closed it out from there.

"I thought his level of aggression was great, but there was [also] purpose," said Unseld Jr. when asked about Kuzma's game. "Once he gets going, he's very capable of having big nights, but he didn't force or hunt shots. He stayed aggressive, played downhill, got to the line, which really helped us set our defense."

Kuzma finished the game with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. It was an utter masterclass that helped the Wizards snap a nine-game losing streak.

A TEAM EFFORT

While Kuzma took control of the game in the third quarter and helped the Wizards extend their lead, this dominant victory wouldn't have happened without the balance of the whole team on both ends of the floor. The ball was moving around, each guy was involved, and the defense was locked in.

Seven different Wizards scored in double figures, including all five starters. Danilo Gallinari scored 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Landry Shamet was a steady hand in the fourth quarter. Jordan Poole led the Wizards in first-half scoring. And Gafford recorded four blocks.