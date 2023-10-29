Recap: Kuzma, Kispert power Wizards past Grizzlies 113-106 in home opener

The Washington Wizards picked up their first win of the 2023-24 season thanks to an otherworldly first half from Corey Kispert and a clutch fourth quarter from Kyle Kuzma. Final score: Wizards 113, Grizzlies 106. Here's how it went down.

OVERCOMING A SLOW START

The energy was palpable at Capital One Arena on Saturday night for the Wizards home opener. Fans showed up loud and proud, ready to cheer on their hometown team. Despite the energy boost from the crowd, the Wizards started the game cold offensively. They were getting good shots, but the ball couldn't find the bottom of the net.

Thanks to an 0-for-8 start from the field (0-for-5 from deep), the Wizards found themselves in a quick 7-0 hole. But after that, the switch flipped. The good shots kept coming, only this time, the ball started to find its way to the bottom of the net.

"It felt like we had a lid on the hoop for the first, like, five minutes of the game," said Kispert. "And then when the shots started pouring in, it felt like it kind of came in bunches. We moved the ball well, we turned them over, and then that led into shots."

After falling behind 7-0 to start the game, the Wizards outscored the Grizzlies 62-39 in the first half, giving them a 62-46 lead at the break.

COREY KISPERT LIGHTING IT UP

A big part of the team's first-half success was Kispert's offensive firepower. He checked into the game off the bench and activated his flamethrower right away, making an immediate impact. Whether it was hitting movement threes, pull-up jumpers in transition, or getting to the rim for layups, Kispert was putting the ball in the basket by any means necessary.

In the first half, he dropped 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting from deep. He cooled off a bit in the second half, but that's where Kuzma's clutch gene came into play.

KYLE KUZMA COMING UP CLUTCH

Like many Wizards, Kuzma had a cold start to the game. Only his rough stretch continued for the better part of three quarters. He was getting good shots -- shots he normally makes -- but they just weren't falling. Through the first 36 minutes of the game, Kuzma had 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.

In the fourth quarter, Kuzma capsized his game by doing what great players do: Take over when it matters most. He started the quarter by taking advantage of an ill-advised switch and drawing a foul. Then, he converted on a tough layup at the rim, forcing the Grizzlies to take a timeout less than 90 seconds into the quarter. Shortly after the timeout, he backed his defender down and hit a jump hook over his left shoulder. That play punctuated the big difference in Kuzma's fourth-quarter approach: He was operating out of the mid-post with his back to the basket -- an area he excels in.

"Just being a little more intentional," said Kuzma of his fourth-quarter approach. "In the first half, [Memphis] did a great job with my drives. And I just wanted to slow it down a little bit, try to attack mismatches against smaller guys, play with my back to the basket 'cause I'm very comfortable and I work on it every single day."

Perhaps the biggest play of the night didn't come with Kuzma's back to the basket, though. With roughly 40 seconds left in the game, the Wizards had an eight-point lead with possession of the ball. Tyus Jones missed a deep jumper as the shot clock was winding down, and Kuzma crept toward the rim from the weak side. He timed his jump perfectly and threw down an emphatic two-handed jam off the rebound. The Wizards lead was extended to double digits and it was all academic from there.

Kuzma finished the game with 21 points and 13 boards.

UNDER-THE-RADAR PERFORMANCES

While Kuzma, Kispert, and Jordan Poole (who had a game-high 27 points) were the headliners of the evening, there were some highly impactful individual performances that might have flown under the radar.

Deni Avdija didn't have an eye-popping stat line (10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals), but his individual defense was massive all game. He consistently did the little things well, resulting in big moments. For example, midway through the second quarter, he put the pressure on Desmond Bane while Bane was bringing the ball up the floor. At one point, Avdija poked the ball loose, subsequently forcing an eight-second violation. The crowd, and his teammates, loved it.

"It's those little things that get everybody hyped," said Avdija when asked about the eight-second violation. "I feel like those little things are really important. So whenever I can make the simple play, simple steal, or just think the game, I think it's a really good push for our team."

Another guy who did all of the little things well was Tyus Jones, who finished the game with 14 points, seven assists, two steals, and zero turnovers. For all 28 minutes he was on the court, he was a steadying presence for Washington.

"He was big all game," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Jones. "He had some great calls on the fly... It was great to see him quarterback the offense and do so without turning the ball over."