Recap: Kuzma drops 30 in Wizards' 118-104 victory in Detroit

Led by stingy defense and a 30-point outburst from Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards beat the Pistons in Detroit by a final score of 118-104. Interim head coach Brian Keefe picked up his first career win as an NBA head coach.

OVERCOMING A TOUGH START

Noon games often begin in a goofy fashion. Who knows how players and coaches will start the game when their pregame routines are shifted roughly seven hours up in the day. On Saturday, the Pistons decided to start the game by shooting the lights out. They connected on nine of their first 10 field goal attempts and jumped out to a quick double-digit lead. A start like that can often be deflating for the opposing team, but the Wizards didn't seem bothered by it. Instead, they tightened up the screws on defense and got into their actions on offense.

Thanks to some high-quality shot-making by Jordan Poole, the Wizards closed the first quarter on a momentum-shifting 20-5 run and took a 36-33 lead heading into the second quarter.

After that, the game was tightly contested. Each team made their respective runs and the best players took over. Kuzma and Poole were making shots for the Wizards. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham were making shots for the Pistons. At halftime, the Pistons held a slight 63-61 lead after Cunningham made a running three right before the buzzer. The Wizards built a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint and a 14-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

DEFENDING WITHOUT FOULING

The biggest reason the Pistons were able to stay afloat in the first half was their ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. They attempted 18 first-half free throws, while the Wizards only attempted six. They also got Deni Avdija in foul trouble with him picking up his third personal right before halftime.

In the second half, you could tell there was an emphasis on defending without fouling and it paid dividends for Washington. The Pistons didn't earn a single free throw in the third quarter and Avdija didn't pick up a single foul.

The clean defense helped the Wizards turn the tide once again, and they took a two-point lead into the final frame.

KYLE KUZMA IN TAKEOVER MODE

As time wound down in the fourth quarter and the game remained close, Kuzma could smell blood in the water. He capitalized on all the things that were working for him in the first three quarters (driving to the cup, finishing through contact, using footwork to create space) and was the best player on the floor when the game mattered most.

In the closing minutes, Keefe opted to put the ball in Kuzma's hands and run inverted pick-and-rolls over and over again with Poole as the screener. The Pistons had no answer for that action and Kuzma made them pay time in and time out as the Wizards extended their lead to double-digits.

Kuzma tied Bogdanovic with a game-high 30 points on 13-of-27 shooting from the field (10-of-14 shooting from two) to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

"I've known Kyle a long time," said Keefe. "He is someone who has great belief in himself, and I'm someone who is a great believer in him... This guy has worked himself into a tremendous player, and I had complete faith in him down the stretch to make the right plays and he did."

A BALANCED EFFORT

While Kuzma led the way for Washington, this entire game was a team effort. Six players scored in double-figures, including all five starters. Poole had an efficient 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and had a game-high +25 plus/minus. Tyus Jones scored 12 points and dished out nine assists. Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley III helped neutralize the Detroit bigs by combining for 28 points and 21 rebounds.

The offense was balanced all night long, but the team defense stood out among everything else. After giving up 63 first-half points, the Wizards only surrendered 41 points in the second half (19 in the fourth quarter). They also out-rebounded the Pistons 50-45, which is doubly impressive when factoring in the rebounding deficit the Wizards encountered the last time these two teams met up.