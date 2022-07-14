Recap: Carey Jr. impresses again as Wizards fall to Pelicans

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: The tip-off of the game between the Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 13, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

BY AUSTEN TEALER

The Wizards fell 106-88 to the Pelicans on Wednesday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in their third Summer League outing. Washington led early, playing an effective brand of team basketball in which 11 players registered points by the end of the second quarter. The Wizards’ early success was spurred by Vernon Carey Jr., who scored 11 first-half points to lead Washington to a 49-46 halftime lead. Despite notable scoring performances from Tyler Hall (11) and Tahjere McCall (10), who joined Carey Jr. (11) as the only Wizards players to reach double figures, the Pelicans pulled away late in the game, outscoring Washington in the third and fourth quarters.

As a team, the Wizards shot 33-68 (.485) from the field, 10-26 (.385) from 3-point range and were outrebounded the Pelicans 46-25.

Vernon Carey Jr. (C) – After leading the Wizards in scoring in Sunday night’s win over the Suns, Carey Jr. set the tone once again, scoring all 11 of his points in the first half on perfect 5-5 shooting. Carey Jr. continued his impactful play in the paint on both ends, grabbing four rebounds and blocking two shots.

Pierria Henry (G) – Veteran guard Pierria Henry ran the show for Washington on the night, totaling a game-high seven assists while only committing one turnover. Henry was also a disruptive defensive presence – as he’s been praised for by Wizards coaches in the weeks leading up to Summer League action – often picking up Pelicans guards full court throughout the game.