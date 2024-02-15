Recap: Avdija scores career-high 43 points, Wizards fall to Pelicans 133-126

The Washington Wizards got off to a slow start in New Orleans on Wednesday, falling behind by as much as 20 before rallying back to take the lead. Ultimately the Pelicans would go ahead in the fourth and never look back, but the Wizards fought until the final buzzer behind a career-night from Deni Avdija who finished with 43 points and 14 rebounds. Final score: Wizards 126, Pelicans 133.

The first points of the night came on a three at the top of the arc by Deni Avdija, setting up another monster offensive performance as he closed the first half of the season with the best game of his young career. Avdija would score just two more points the rest of the quarter, taking just four shots in the frame. The Wizards were led by Corey Kispert and Landry Shamet who each scored six points off the bench in the first quarter as the Wizards trailed 31-25.

The Wizards would get off to a rough start in the second quarter as the Pelicans started the frame on a 14-0 run, extending their lead to 19 before Tyus Jones found Marvin Bagley for a lob at the rim. Kispert would continue his strong play in the second quarter, knocking down two more threes to finish the half with 12 points on four made threes to go along with four assists. The Wizards would fight to get back into the game, capping off a strong run as Jordan Poole banked in a three to end the first half.

The story of the third quarter could be summed up in two words: Deni Avdija. The Wizards were finding ways to get Avdija shots at all three levels and he was connecting on nearly everything. Avdija scored 20 points in the third quarter, connecting on 5-of-8 from the floor, 2-of-4 from deep and 8-of-8 from the charity stripe as he played all 12 minutes of the third. Avdija also added five rebounds and two assists.

The Wizards were able to take their first lead since the opening minutes on a Tyus Jones fast break layup with 8:31 on the clock in the third and both teams traded baskets, and leads, for the remainder of the quarter. The Pelicans would head into the fourth with a 99-98 lead on a bucket by Zion Williamson, who would lead them in scoring on the night with 36 points.

The Wizards would battle for the entirety of the fourth quarter, always staying within striking distance. They would take their first, and only, lead of the quarter with 5:31 left in the game on a Tyus Jones three to go up 115-113. Avdija would continue to cook in the fourth, finishing the game with 43 points and 14 rebounds, as well as a career-high 5 made three-pointers.

The Wizards pulled within 2 with just over a minute left in the game but the Pelicans were able to pull away with a 133-126 victory.

Avdija wasn't the only Wizard to have a double-double in New Orleans as Tyus Jones finished with 14 points and 13 assists, while Marvin Bagley recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Poole topped 5,000 career points on his way to 16 points on the night.