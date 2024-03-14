Pusha T Bobblehead Giveaway Headlines March Activations

Washington, D.C. – Throughout the month of March, the Washington Wizards will hold and celebrate a variety of fan activations, giveaways, and theme nights during games.

On Sunday, March 17, the first 10,000 fans will take home a Pusha T bobblehead, the third and final bobblehead in the DMV Bobblehead Series, when the Boston Celtics come to Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. That night, the Wizards will also host 2K Night presented by Mathnasium.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy a Corridor Cup game between Wizards District Gaming (Wiz DG) and Celtics Crossover Gaming presented by McDonalds gaming at District E powered by Ticketmaster. DJ Chalant will entertain those in attendance and fans can also stock up on all their Wizards and Wiz DG apparel needs at the merchandise table. District E doors open at 3:00 p.m. and tip-off is at 4:00 p.m.

When Washington hosts the Houston Rockets on March 19 at 7:00 p.m., the Wizards will celebrate Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Night in partnership with MedStar Health.

Prior to the game, D.C. artist and producer Tone P will entertain fans with his Go-Go and hip-hop infused hits at District E powered by Ticketmaster from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Food and drink specials include $6 Michelob Ultras and $10 select appetizers.

To celebrate the evening, an MS awareness t-shirt toss including a special shirt designed by Wizards radio play-by-play broadcaster Dave Johnson featuring his signature motto ‘Claiming Victory Every Day’, will take place. Johnson was diagnosed with MS in 2019 and has continually advocated and raised awareness on finding a cure for the disease.

All in-game LED signage will promote MS Awareness Night, sharing MS information and statistics. MedStar Health’s Jemima Akinsanya, DO, a neurologist who specializes in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders of the brain and spinal cord and serves as director of the multiple sclerosis clinic at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, will be featured. Johnson will also interview MedStar Health’s Dr. Carlo Tornatore, the regional chief of neurology for MedStar Health and chairman and neurologist-in-chief in the Department of Neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSEF) will also be donating $10,000 to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Greater DC-Maryland chapter. Additionally, net proceeds from the March 19 50/50 raffle will benefit the National MS Society’s Greater DC-Maryland chapter. To learn more about the National MS Society, visit https://www.nationalmssociety.org. For more information on the 50/50 raffle visit MounmentalFoundation.org/5050 or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets by visiting https://fevo-enterprise.com/msawareness-wiz24. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold from the link will benefit the National MS Society.

The Wizards will celebrate Literacy Night presented by KPMG on March 21 when the team takes on the Sacramento Kings. The team will hold a pregame literacy panel and book signing featuring Rachel Jamison Webster, author of “Benjamin Banneker and US: Eleven Generations of an American Family” and Edwin Henderson, author of “The Grandfather of Black Basketball”.

To recognize those who are making a lasting impact in the DMV area, MSEF will donate $10,000 to the Washington DC Public Library Foundation. In addition, net proceeds from the March 21 50/50 raffle will benefit First Book. For more information on the 50/50 raffle visit MounmentalFoundation.org/5050 or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Throughout the game, KPMG’s mascot, Kiffle, will join G-Wiz to help donate the total number of points scored by the Wizards against the Kings in books. For every Wizards point scored, KPMG Families for Literacy (KFFL) will donate 10 books to First Book and Title One schools. According to DCPS, there are 88 Title One schools in the district.