Preview: Wizards visit Memphis for matchup with Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards (11-53) are coming off of back-to-back wins as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (22-43) in the final matchup between these two teams this season. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Marvin Bagley III (lower back spasm – out)

Richaun Holmes (left big toe sprain – out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

GRIZZLIES:

Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain – out)

Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair – out)

Jordan Goodwin (left achilles soreness – questionable)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (right quad tendonitis – out)

John Konchar (right ankle soreness – questionable)

Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair – out)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (lumbar disc bulge – doubtful)

Derrick Rose (right groin, low back injury recovery – out)

THREE POINT SHOOTING

Following the Wizards’ win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, interim head coach Brian Keefe was asked about his team’s three-point shooting and he talked about how the goal is generally to get 40 attempts per game.

“We try to get 40, that’s kind of our mini little goal for each game,” he said in his post-game media availability.

The Wizards hoisted 39 attempts against the Heat and connected on 41% of those shots, a solid percentage for the night, but it was their shooting in the second half that propelled them to a win. After shooting just 26% in the first half from beyond the arc, the Wizards dialed it up in the final 24 minutes of the game as they shot a scorching 55% from deep on 20 attempts.

On the season the Wizards are attempting 35 attempts from three per game, the 14th most in the league.

KYLE KUZMA IN THE POST

With Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes sidelined against the Heat, Kyle Kuzma shifted to the starting center spot. Kuzma had a strong game, finishing with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.

“Thought he was great, we had to go small, we had a couple guys out,” said Keefe after the game. “Did a great job on defense playing at the five, which is not his normal position.”

According to the website Cleaning the Glass, Kuzma has played 13% of his minutes this season at the five. With both Bagley and Holmes listed on the injury report, watch for how the Wizards matchup in the post.

MATCHING UP WITH MEMPHIS

The Grizzlies have a lengthy injury report but they still have a number of players who can create offense and lock in on defense.

19-year-old GG Jackson is a player who has had some high-scoring nights since seeing increased action. The former second-round pick was Memphis’ leading scorer against the Thunder on Sunday, scoring 30 points in a 124-93 loss in Oklahoma City. Jackson is averaging 14.2 points per game in March.

Luke Kennard is one of the best shooters in the league and the Wizards will look to run him off the line. The 6’5” guard from Duke is shooting 45.2% from deep this season, the second best percentage in the NBA.