Preview: Wizards visit Bucks in Milwaukee on Black Friday

For the second time this week, the Washington Wizards (2-12) and Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) will battle it out on the court. This time, the game is in Milwaukee and it's part of In-Season Tournament Group Play. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

Ryan Rollins (right knee sprain -- out)

BUCKS:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness -- probable)

Jae Crowder (left adductor surgery -- out)

GETTING IN THE PAINT

On Monday night when these two teams met up in D.C., the Wizards had one of their best offensive performances of the season. They were getting whatever they wanted on that end of the court. The driving force of their success: Their ability to convert in the paint time and time again. The Wizards scored a whopping 84 (84!) points in the paint. If they can get even close to that number again, they'll be in good shape.

A big reason the Wizards were able to get in the paint so effectively is because of the Bucks' defensive scheme. They play heavy drop coverage in the pick-and-roll, which allows ball handlers to get downhill with momentum. This is the type of game Kyle Kuzma thrives in, and he showed that on Monday night, finishing with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with a career-high 13 assists.

MAKING THINGS TOUGH ON GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

In the aforementioned game on Monday night, the Wizards did a solid job of making things tough on everyone other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, making things tough on the 2x MVP isn't easy. Not many -- if any -- teams can do it.

Antetokounmpo led the game in scoring with 42 points on 20-of-23 shooting from the field, doing almost all of his damage at the rim. If there was a simple way to stop Antetokounmpo, he wouldn't be the All-NBA player that he is. In other words, stopping him is out of the question.

How can the Wizards at least make things tougher on him? Limiting his touches in the paint. When he catches the ball near the rim, it's over. Junking up the defense and doing all they can to deny Antetokounmpo the ball will be crucial. Of course, that's all easier said than done.

JORDAN POOLE FINDING HIS GROOVE

Jordan Poole has looked comfortable in his last two games, dropping 30 and 24 points, respectively. He's playing within the flow of the offense and isn't forcing the issue. Whether it's leaking in transition, running off screens, or navigating the pick-and-roll, Poole is starting to look like someone who's finding his groove.