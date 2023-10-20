Preview: Wizards travel to Toronto for final preseason tune-up game

The Washington Wizards are looking to remain undefeated in the preseason as they head to Toronto for their final tune-up of the year against the Raptors. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

LETTING IT FLY

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has been stressing the importance of a quality shot profile all off-season long. The biggest point of emphasis within his ideal shot profile: getting up lots of threes. This fits the modern-day approach of analytics-friendly basketball and also complements how the Wizards have constructed their roster.

So far in the preseason, the returns have been friendly. They've put up 41 and 45 threes in their last two games and have won each of those contests.

After their most recent game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Unseld Jr. had this to say regarding the uptick in threes:

"Some of it's our spacing, the ball movement. And I think it does play into the strength of some of our guys, so they have a propensity to shoot 'em. And we're finding guys in rhythm, creating enough action to distort the defense at times and coverage confusion. And you know, it helps when those go in because now it just stretches the defense even further."

COMPETITIVE APPROACH

Even though preseason games don't count toward the season standings, it's still important to take these games seriously as this is where habits are formed. The main thing teams hope to establish is a culture of competitiveness, and so far, the Wizards have done that. They're 3-0 and not all of the wins have come easily. But they've shown they're a team that won't give up when their opponents go on a run.

After their last win in New York, Jordan Poole talked about how much he appreciates what the Wizards are building.

"Just our competitive nature," said Poole when asked what he likes most about this group. "Guys are locked in, playing team ball. Just trying to find ways to continue to get better. I think that'll be huge for us. It'll be a long season, but we're starting in the right direction. Guys are locked in."

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

So far in preseason action, the Wizards have shown extended positive flashes in each of their three games. Now, as they take the court in Toronto for their final tune-up before the games count, it's all about continuing to build on what they've already put in place.