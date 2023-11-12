Preview: Wizards travel to Brooklyn for Sunday matinee with Nets

The Washington Wizards (2-6) are looking to bounce back on Sunday in Brooklyn against the Nets (4-5) after a tough In-Season Tournament loss on Friday. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

NETS:

Ben Simmons (left hip contusion -- out)

Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain -- out)

FILLING IN FOR DELON WRIGHT

Delon Wright was quietly one of the most impactful Wizards last season and in just eight games this season, it's been the same thing. He checks into the game off the bench and immediately makes an impact on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he's a menace, picking up the opponent's best ball-handlers and forcing turnovers. Offensively, he's a steady presence with the ball in his hands and can create shots for himself and his teammates.

Unfortunately, on Friday night, Wright came up hobbling and was diagnosed with a left knee sprain. Now, the Wizards will have to find ways to fill in for what Wright brings on both ends of the floor. That means Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Landry Shamet, and the rest of the Wizards' backcourt will all have to step up.

DEFENDING MIKAL BRIDGES AND CAM JOHNSON

The Brooklyn Nets are also dealing with some key injuries. Ben Simmons is out with a left hip contusion and Cam Thomas is out with a left ankle sprain. Simmons has been a quality defender, playmaker, and rebounder this season, while Thomas has had one of the most surprisingly successful starts among all NBA players. In just eight games, he's averaged nearly 27 points on 47.9% shooting from the field.

Without Simmons and Thomas, the ball will be in the hands of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson even more so than it was with a healthy roster. The Wizards' wings will have to be ready to make things as hard on those two as possible.

CONTROLLING THE GLASS

Over the last two games, the Wizards have looked sharp on defense but have been struggling in one crucial area: securing the defensive rebound. It was most obvious on Friday night when Charlotte racked up 28 offensive rebounds for 32 second-chance points. Those are hard numbers to overcome no matter how well the other aspects of the game are going.