Preview: Wizards to take on Hornets at Capital One Arena

The Washington Wizards are back at home to take on the Charlotte Hornets before they head on a four-game road trip.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

Marvin Bagley III (lower back spasm -- out)

Landry Shamet (left calf soreness -- out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip joint capsule inflammation -- out)

Charlotte Hornets:

LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy -- out)

Seth Curry ( right ankle sprain -- out)

Tre Mann (left groin strain -- questionable)

Cody Martin (left ankle sprain -- out)

Mark Williams (low back injury recovery -- out)

GUARDING THE WINGS

The Hornets come into tonight's game with several talented wings who can put points on the board.

Rookie Brandon Miller was the second overall pick in the draft and he's been everything the Hornets could have hoped for. The 21-year-old from the University of Alabama has averaged 16.7 points on 44% from the field and 38% from three. However, the Wizards have held Miller in check in the first three matchups of the season, all in November, holding him to just 13.3 points on 41% from the floor and 28.6% from deep.

Miles Bridges is also a formidable opponent on the wing, the 6'7" forward from Michigan State is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Bridges has a strong frame and while he can use his size and athleticism to get to the rim, he also shoots 36.8% from three on 6.5 attempts per game.

Look for the Wizards to use Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma to keep Charlotte's top two offensive options in check.

TEAM REBOUNDING

With Marvin Bagley III sidelined tonight, it will be imperative for the Wizards to crash the boards as a team. The team had five guys with 4+ rebounds against the Magic with Bagley out of the lineup, and that was against an Orlando team that controls the glass better than the Hornets.

The Wizards and Hornets have nearly identical rebounding numbers:

Statistic Washington Charlotte Rebounds 40.7 40.9 Offensive Rebounds 9.4 9.8 Defensive Rebounds 31.4 31.0

BENCH PRODUCTION