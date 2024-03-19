Preview: Wizards take on Rockets for the second time in a week

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (11-57) continue their home stand on Tuesday as they take on the Houston Rockets (32-35) for the second matchup between the two teams within six days. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Deni Avdija (right knee contusion – out)

Marvin Bagley III (lumbosacral sprain – out)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (left shoulder soreness -- questionable)

Eugene Omoruyi (right ankle sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (calf strain – out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

ROCKETS:

Cam Whitmore (sprained LCL – out)

Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain – out)

Tari Eason (leg surgery recovery – out)

Steven Adams (PCL surgery recovery – out)

A ROCKETS REMATCH

The Wizards will face the Rockets for the second time in a week after suffering a 135-119 defeat in the Lone Star State last Thursday. Houston guard Jalen Green was a huge factor in the contest, dropping a season-high 37 points while fellow guard Fred VanVleet poured on 27 points of his own.

While Houston is riding a five-game win streak into D.C., the Wizards will try to get back in the win column behind the hot play of Jordan Poole. Washington’s guard has posted double-figure outputs in 14 of the team’s last 15 games, most recently putting up 31 points in just 23 minutes in Sunday’s loss to Boston.

The name of the game on Tuesday might be three-point defense. Washington was able to force 17 Rockets turnovers, but a 43% clip from downtown was enough to get a win for the home side in their last bout. The Wizards have shot better than 40% from deep three times this month, and will look to make it four on Tuesday.

CHAMPAGNIE STEPPING UP

Wizards wing Justin Champagnie made his first-ever NBA start on Sunday against Boston – a team for which he played six total games last season – and performed admirably.

The 22-year-old scored 14 points in 36 minutes, grabbed eight rebounds and shot 46% from the field in the 130-104 loss. Moreover, he had the assignment to guard Celtics wing Jayson Tatum, his former teammate, for the majority of his minutes.

“I've always been [a fierce competitor] since I was a kid, since I was what, eight years old maybe?” Champagnie said after the Celtics game. “I've always felt I had something to prove. I've always been doubted out, counted out, whatever it may be. For me, when I get my opportunity to go out there, I'm going to show every time that I know I belong.”

With all the injuries Washington is facing on Tuesday, it’s possible Champagnie once again is featured prominently in the Wizards’ rotation.

OPPORTUNITY FOR ROTATIONAL PLAYERS

Due to the injury bug hampering many of the Wizards’ starters, several rotational players got serious minutes on Sunday vs. Boston. Justin Champagnie, Jules Bernard, Eugene Omoruyi, Johnny Davis, Jared Butler and Anthony Gill all played 15+ minutes in the contest.

It can be another chance for Washington’s bench unit to showcase their skills during invaluable playing time.

"The good part, we showed resiliency in the second half. A lot of guys who had to play extended minutes because of some of the circumstances, those guys played as hard as they possibly could and we ended up winning the second half," head coach Brian Keefe said postgame Sunday.