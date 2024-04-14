Preview: Wizards take on Celtics in final game of the season

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (15-66) close their 2023-24 season out on the road as they take on the Boston Celtics (63-18) on Sunday afternoon. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wizards’ season finale:

Where: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Anthony Gill (right knee soreness – questionable)

Tristan Vukcevic (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain – out)

Richaun Holmes (left toe contusion – questionable)

Jordan Poole (non-COVID illness – questionable)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain – out)

CELTICS:

Jaylen Brown (rest – out)

Jrue Holiday (left patella tendinopathy – out)

Al Horford (rest – out)

Kristaps Porzingis (rest – out)

Jayson Tatum (rest – out)

Derrick White (left ankle sprain – out)

POINT DENI

Wizards forward Deni Avdija has been tasked with running point for the team at times throughout the season, but in Friday night’s 129-127 loss to the Chicago Bulls, he was in the unfamiliar territory of being the team’s starting point guard. He was up for the challenge.

Avdija finished with 24 points off 60% shooting from the field to go along with 12 rebounds and eight assists. It was his third double-double in the month of April and his 18th on the season.

“We wanted to see Deni handling the ball more. We know how much of a playmaker he can be, wanted to see him in the lead playmaker role,” interim head coach Brian Keefe said following the loss. “Thought he did a tremendous job getting his teammates involved…part of what makes Deni good is his versatility.”

Avdija will play in his 75th game this season on Sunday, meaning he’s played at least 75 games in each of his last three seasons. He was one of just five NBA players to suit up in all 82 games during the 2021-22 season.

BALANCED SCORING

Though Washington couldn’t come away with a win, a positive note from Friday’s contest was how everybody on the team had an impact scoring the ball. Each player scored at least two points, with six Wizards putting up at least 15. Avdija led the scoring with his 24.

It was also a terrific shooting night for Washington. They shot 52% from the field and 42% from three on the night. They made 18 total threes on the night, two shy of their previous contest against Minnesota and three shy of tying a season-high.

Boston owns the NBA’s best record but is resting a number of their stars and key rotational players. Washington will have an opportunity to take advantage of the power vacuum on the floor on Sunday.

CONSISTENT COREY

Corey Kispert put up 23 points in Washington’s loss to the Bulls on Friday, making it three straight contests in which the third-year wing has scored at least 21. He’s been one of the Wizards’ most consistent scorers this season, as he made note of postgame.

“Consistency through everything that’s happened this year [is what I’m most proud of],” he said postgame “Through the highs, through the lows, playing a lot, not playing a lot, coaching changes, roster changes, injuries – you name it, we’ve been through it. And I’ve stayed consistent throughout, with my attitude and with my play.”