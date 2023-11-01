Preview: Wizards start four-game road trip with showdown in Atlanta

The Washington Wizards (1-2) are set to embark on their first four-game road trip of the season, beginning with their Wednesday night stop in Atlanta to take on the Hawks (2-2). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Daniel Gafford (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

HAWKS:

Wesley Matthews (right calf; mild strain -- out)

Trae Young (right Achilles inflammation -- questionable)

GETTING OFF TO A GOOD START

The Wizards dug themselves into a deep hole in Monday night's game against the Celtics. They fell behind 24-9 in the first seven minutes, and the momentum was too much to overcome. Thanks to some cold shooting, turnovers, and missed rotations on defense, it was 42-19 after the first quarter, and the Wizards couldn't find their way back into the game.

On Wednesday, the Wizards will need to make sure they come out with the right energy immediately. Attacking the basket, locking in on defense, and protecting the ball will be vital. Look to veterans Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones to set the tone within the first few possessions of the game.

BILAL COULIBALY TAKING STRIDES

On Monday night, at 19 years and 96 days old, Bilal Coulibaly became the youngest player ever to start for the Wizards. He drew a tough assignment for his first-ever start: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the championship-hopeful Celtics.

The rookie got off to a slow start, but as the game wore on, you could see him getting more and more comfortable. A smooth baseline drive past Kristaps Porzingis that led to a two-handed slam looked like it took a weight off his shoulders, and he played free from that point on.

"He was solid," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Coulibaly after the game. "He obviously missed shots, missed some open ones that you live with. Then had a great drive. That's just gotta be his mindset. Don't allow teams to bait you into shots that you're uncomfortable taking. If it finds you in rhythm, shoot it. If not, make a quick decision: get off of it or attack."

Coulibaly finished the game with nine points, five rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and one steal. You can see him getting better in real-time.

ATLANTA'S DEPTH

Trae Young, the Hawks' franchise cornerstone, has gotten off to a slow start this season. In four games, he's averaging just over 21 points on 31% shooting from the field and 24% shooting from deep. Despite Young's cold shooting, the Hawks were still able to pick up two wins in their first four games thanks to their versatility and depth.

Dejounte Murray, Young's backcourt mate, has long been one of the top defensive guards in the NBA, but his offensive game has been developing as well. In Atlanta's last game, Murray dropped 41 points en route to a Hawks win. But this Hawks team isn't just Young and Murray. Those two guys have loads of talent all around them in De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Saddiq Bey.