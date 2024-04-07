Preview: Wizards set to take on Raptors in Toronto

The Washington Wizards (15-63) are on the road in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors (24-53). Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Canada)

When: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Richaun Holmes (left toe contusion – questionable)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain – out)

Raptors:

Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture -- out)

Chris Boucher (right knee partial MCL tear -- out)

Bruce Brown (right knee soreness -- questionable)

D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain -- out)

Jakob Poeltl (left hand torn ligament fifth finger -- out)

Jontay Porter (personal reasons -- out)

Gary Trent Jr. (illness -- out)

POOLE AND BUTLER

Jordan Poole and Jared Butler have taken over as the primary ball handlers for the Wizards with Tyus Jones sidelined in recent weeks, with Deni Avdija also bringing the ball up as well.



Poole and Butler have each seen an uptick in their assist numbers over the last 10 games. Poole is averaging 7 assists in his last 10 games, up from 4.3 for the season, while Butler is averaging 4.8 assists - an increase from his 2.9 average for the year. Poole has also set new career-highs in assists twice in that span.



VUKCEVIC'S STRONG PLAY

Tristan Vukcevic has seen his role grow significantly in the last three games as he's logged 20+ minutes in each outing. With an increase in playing time he's made his mark on the court, scoring 14, 15 and 17 points in each of those outings.



"These are great experiences for Tristan, he's learning daily on these guys. I thought another good game for him tonight. He can continue to grow and develop, so, pleased with his effort," said interim head coach Brian Keefe following Friday's game against Portland.

FINAL CONTEST AGAINST TORONTO