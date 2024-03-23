Preview: Wizards set to take on Raptors at Capital One Arena

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (12-58) take on the Toronto Raptors (23-47) in a late Saturday contest for the third of four matchup between the two squads this season. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Jordan Poole (right hip contusion – questionable)

Eugene Omoruyi (ankle – out)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (back sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (calf strain – out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

RAPTORS:

Gary Trent Jr. (back – questionable)

Immanuel Quickley (personal – questionable)

R.J. Barrett (personal – questionable)

D.J. Carton (ankle – questionable)

Chris Boucher (knee – out)

Jakob Poeltl (finger – out)

Scottie Barnes (hand – out)

INJURIES ABOUND

The Raptors, much like the Wizards, are dealing with a nasty injury bug as the regular season begins to draw to a close. Their most efficient scorer, Scottie Barnes, has been sidelined since sustaining a hand injury in Toronto’s 120-105 loss to Golden State on March 1st.

Toronto has had a tough go of it since Barnes got injured. They’re 1-9 in their last 10 games without their star forward, losing the last nine straight heading into Saturday’s matchup. To make matters worse, another double-digit scorer and their leading rebounder Jakob Poeltl has been sidelined since March 3rd (Toronto’s last win) with a finger issue, meaning the Raptors have had to rely on some rotational players to pick up the slack.

But don’t count the Raptors out. They’re fifth in the NBA in total team assists per game (29.1) and ninth in steals per game (7.7), so even with a depleted roster, valuing every possession is a tenet for their squad. They’re also excellent at limiting fouls (ninth in the league at 18.3 per game), so Washington will try to get to the free throw line to supplement their scoring.

KUZMA IS BACK

After missing the previous two games due to left shoulder soreness, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma bounced back in a big way in Washington’s 109-102 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Kuzma led all scorers with 31 points off a 56% clip from the field to secure the win for the home side.

“Any win is a great win. That’s really the NBA because any team can be beat on any given night. You’ll take a win always. It’s all about playing together and playing hard, playing smart. I feel like that was one of the smarter games we played all year, from start to finish,” Kuzma said postgame.

Kuzma is off the injury report again heading into Saturday night, so interim head coach Brian Keefe will hope he can facilitate Washington’s offense again vs. Toronto.

DYNAMIC DUO

The Wizards got some welcome news on Saturday morning, as center Marvin Bagley III was removed from the injury report. Bagley, who was acquired via midseason trade with the Detroit Pistons, has been a force in the frontcourt since his arrival.

He’s started 12 of his 18 appearances with the Wizards, averaging 13.5 points (his highest output since 2021-22), and 8.6 rebounds (the highest mark of his career) in 25.2 minutes per game. Better still, fellow center Richaun Holmes will be available to shore up the post for the home side.