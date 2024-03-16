Preview: Wizards set to take on Bulls in the Windy City

By Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports)

The Washington Wizards (11-55) are aiming to close their road trip with a win as they face the Chicago Bulls (32-35) for the first time this season. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Deni Avdija (right knee contusion - questionable)

Marvin Bagley III (lower back spasm – out)

Richaun Holmes (left big toe sprain – questionable)

Tyus Jones (lower back spasm - doubtful)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

Tristan Vukcevic (not with team - out)

BULLS:

Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery – out)

Zach LaVine (right foot surgery – out)

Patrick Williams (left foot surgery – out)

Coby White (right hip strain – doubtful)

Julian Phillips (right foot sprain - out)

MOMENTUM FOR POOLE

After scoring a combined 16 points against the Heat and Grizzlies, Jordan Poole broke out for a big game in the Wizards' loss to the Rockets on Thursday. Poole had 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field, including 5-for-12 from long range. That included a 13-point outburst in the third quarter, as Poole knocked down three triples in a span of one minute and 27 seconds late in the frame.

There may be an opportunity for Poole and the Wizards' other perimeter players against Chicago. The Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in threes allowed and 30th in 3-point attempts allowed. Injuries have hampered their backcourt and opposing teams have capitalized by taking and making a lot of threes.

Poole continues to give the Wizards a lift now in his new role leading the second unit. Since going to the bench, he has averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.7% from three in 12 games.

DEFENSIVE PROGRESS

The Wizards will look to get their defense back on track following their 135-119 loss to the Rockets on Thursday night. Entering that game, Washington had enjoyed their best three-game stretch of the entire season on the defensive end, holding the Hornets, Heat and Grizzlies to an average of 105.7 points per game.

Scoring has not been a strength for the Bulls this season, as they rank 24th in points (111.8 per game) and 20th in offensive rating (114.3), but the same could be said of the Rockets. The Wizards will look to shore up their paint defense, as they allowed 70 paint points to Houston. The Bulls, meanwhile, are 28th out of 30 NBA teams in average points in the paint (47.0 per game).

Defending the paint is certainly a challenge with the Wizards missing their top-two centers, but perhaps they can find success against a team that struggles to score in that area.

DEROZAN AND VUCEVIC

Two players the Wizards will try to limit in the paint and elsewhere are DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. DeRozan happens to be on a tear right now, as he dropped 46 points against the Pacers on Wednesday. DeRozan went 15-for-17 from the free throw line in Indiana and has been averaging 9.8 free throw attempts per game over his last 10 appearances, scoring 27.1 points per game during that stretch.

Vucevic has also been putting up some big stat-lines recently. He had 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the Warriors on March 7. Over his last five games, Vucevic is averaging 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.