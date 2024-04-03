Preview: Wizards set for Wednesday showdown with Lakers

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)



The Washington Wizards (15-61) have won four of their last seven games and look to make it five-of-eight on Wednesday night in Capital One Arena as they host the Los Angeles Lakers (43-33). Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:



Richaun Holmes (left big toe contusion – questionable)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Johnny Davis (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain – out)

LAKERS:

LeBron James (left ankle tendinopathy -- questionable)

Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension -- questionable)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot – out)

Christian Wood (knee surgery recovery – out)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery -- out)

KISPERT’S HOT STREAK

The Wizards won a thrilling 117-113 contest over the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday night, and couldn’t have done it without a torrid performance from Corey Kispert. Washington’s third-year wing put up a season-high 27 points off 56% shooting from the floor to go along with seven rebounds, a block, and a steal.

The 27-point output is tied for Kispert’s second-best mark of his career, only trailing a 29-point night against the Knicks which coincidentally occurred exactly one year before Tuesday’s matchup, on April 2nd, 2023.

"Nobody believed that we could win this game tonight but we did... I'm happy for the group because we needed it," Deni Avdija said following the win over the Bucks. "It's definitely a confidence booster and it makes us believe we can do good stuff even though we were the underdog."

Kispert has now scored in double-figures in eight straight contests, dating back to March 19th. He’s averaging career-highs in points, assists, two-point field goal percentage and shot attempts per game this season.

ROOKIE SEASON

Tristan Vukcevic, in the absence of Richaun Holmes on Wednesday night, was primed to get solid playing time. Once Marvin Bagley III suffered what interim head coach Brian Keefe called a “knee sprain” in the first half, Vukcevic’s role as Washington’s go-to center was expanded even further. The rookie ended up having his best game of the season.

He enjoyed career-high numbers in minutes (31), points (14), rebounds (7), assists (3), and field goal percentage (45.5%). He had the daunting task of guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo for large stretches as well, but performed admirably on both ends of the floor and helped secure the win for Washington.

“I think you saw a little bit of everything [from Vukcevic],” Brian Keefe said postgame. “The floor spacing, passing, I liked his defense mostly. He’s big, vertical at the rim, got on the perimeter and switched a little bit, so we saw a little bit of everything. This was just great for development. We’re learning him too, and discovering parts of his game as we go, but this is why he’s here. And we’re thrilled that he wanted to be a part of us and be a part of our program.”

LAKE SHOW REMATCH

The only other time the Wizards faced the Lakers this season was a barnburner. The Wizards traveled to L.A. in early March and suffered a heart-stopping 134-131 defeat in overtime.

A few players enjoyed arguably their best game of the season to that point in the contest: Jordan Poole, off the bench for Washington, scored 34 points and seven rebounds, while Corey Kispert, Marvin Bagley III and Kyle Kuzma all put up 20+ points each. However, the Lakers’ Hall-of-Fame duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 71 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists to guide the home side to victory.