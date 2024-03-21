Preview: Wizards set for matchup with Sacramento Kings

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (11-58) are back at home on Thursday as they battle the Sacramento Kings (39-28) for the second and final matchup between the two coastal teams this season. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Deni Avdija (right knee contusion – questionable)

Marvin Bagley III (back spasm – out)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (back sprain – out)

Richaun Holmes (non-covid illness – questionable)

Landry Shamet (calf strain – out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

KINGS:

TBD

SCOUTING THE KINGS

The Wizards faced the Kings back in December and lost 143-131 behind a 28-point triple-double for Sacramento forward Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis, 27, is currently riding a torrid 50-game double-double streak dating back to early this season.

Washington’s duo of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole scored 27 and 28 points the last time these two teams faced off, respectively. With Kuzma’s status for Thursday in question due to shoulder soreness, the Wizards might rely on Poole, who has scored in double-figures in 15 of Washington’s last 16 contests, to replicate his output from December.

Further, the Kings are coming off a 121-111 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, backed by a 28-point night by wing Malik Monk off the bench. Washington’s bench outscored Houston’s second unit 59-43 in Tuesday’s loss, so production from the reserves could be key on Thursday.

CAREER HIGHS

Two Wizards players, Justin Champagnie and Jules Bernard, each scored career-highs in Tuesday’s loss to Houston with 16 points apiece. This is the second-straight game with a career-high for Champagnie, who put up 14 points for Washington in Sunday’s loss to Boston.

Champagnie and Bernard are two of Washington’s three two-way players currently, meaning they both split time between the Wizards and their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, along with guard Jared Butler.

With Washington still facing a multitude of injuries heading into Thursday’s game, it’s possible the trio of two-way players could again figure heavily into head coach Brian Keefe’s game plan.

BALANCED SCORING

The scoring couldn’t have been much more evenly distributed for the Wizards in Tuesday’s game. Eight of nine players who saw time on the court scored in double-figures, with three different players (Corey Kispert, Champagnie and Bernard) scoring 16 each.

Rotational players like Jared Butler, Anthony Gill, Richaun Holmes and Patrick Baldwin Jr. all put up double-digit scoring numbers for the home side.