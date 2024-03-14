Preview: Wizards set for matchup with Rockets in Houston

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (11-54) are looking to jump back into the win column as they take on the Houston Rockets (30-35) for the first of two matchups between the squads within a week. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Marvin Bagley III (lower back spasm – out)

Richaun Holmes (left big toe sprain – questionable)

Isaiah Livers (right hip join capsule inflammation – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

ROCKETS:

Cam Whitmore (sprained LCL – out)

Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain – out)

Tari Eason (leg surgery recovery – out)

Steven Adams (PCL surgery recovery – out)

CONSISTENT KUZMA

Kyle Kuzma continued his career year offensively in Tuesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping 24 points off a 53% clip from the field. Kuzma’s performance earned him his ninth-straight 20-point game dating back to Feb. 25, a career-long stretch for the forward.

“I’m definitely eager [to play in Houston on Thursday],” Kuzma said following Tuesday’s loss. “I’m eager to play every game. Every game is a new game for me and I look forward to playing the Rockets.”

Kuzma’s 2023-24 campaign has been one of the best of his career. He is averaging career-highs in points (22.5 ppg), assists (4.2 apg) and field goal percentage (.462) and is one of just 10 NBA players this season to average at least 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per contest.

With Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes sidelined for the last couple games for Washington, Kuzma shifted to the starting center spot where he has thrived. He’s scored 24, 32, and 28 points over his last three games, respectively, in which the Wizards went 2-1.

COREY KISPERT’S RHYTHM

Corey Kispert has also continued his career year of late, scoring 22 points in each of Washington’s last two outings as the starting small forward. Over that span, he’s shot a super 60% from the field.

“Corey came in, started, causes so much havoc by his shooting and his movement,” Brian Keefe said following Kispert’s performance in Washington’s win over Miami on Sunday night.

So far this season, Kispert is averaging career-highs in points (12.5), assists (1.8), field goal attempts (9.3), and two-point field goal percentage (65.6%) while playing the lowest amount of minutes (23.3) he has in his three years as a pro.

SIZING UP HOUSTON

The Rockets dealt with multiple blows to the injury report over the past few days, as young stars Cam Whitmore and Alperen Sengun were both added to the injured list within the last two days.

Houston also seems to be a team of runs, as their wins and losses have come in bunches recently. They’re currently riding a hot streak, having won five of their last six contests in the month of March.