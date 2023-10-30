Preview: Wizards seek second straight win as Celtics come to D.C.

The Washington Wizards (1-1) are coming off an exciting performance in their home opener on Saturday night and are now looking to make it two straight in the win column. Can they keep up the momentum as the Boston Celtics (2-0) come to town? Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Daniel Gafford (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

Landry Shamet (left first toe fracture -- out)

CELTICS:

None

BOSTON'S BALANCE

The Boston Celtics have one of the most well-balanced starting fives in the NBA. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are a defensive-minded backcourt duo flanked on the wings by All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. And if those four weren't enough, they have former Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis playing the center position to tie everything together.

Not only are those five guys incredible individual talents, but their skill sets all complement one another in an ideal way. Defensively, they're switchable and have bodies to throw at everyone. Offensively, they have five shooters on the court at all times. That's why Boston is heading into the season as one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

While it's impossible to shut down a lineup like Boston's fully, the key is to make things tough and limit them as much as possible. The Wizards will have to match up in transition, rotate sharply, and keep their shell defense intact. Of course, that's easier said than done.

TYUS JONES, THE FLOOR GENERAL

For teammates and coaches alike, Tyus Jones has been a welcomed addition to the lineup. His sure-handedness, basketball IQ, and unflappability make him a coach's dream and a trusted running mate. When things get hectic, he has a way of calming everything down.

Jones highlighted all of those traits on Saturday night during the Wizards' home opener. Not only did he finish the game with 14 points, seven assists, and zero turnovers, but he also helped stave off some ferocious runs from the Grizzlies in the second half.

"[Jones] was big all game," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. after the win. "He had some great calls on the fly... It was great to see him quarterback the offense and do so without turning the ball over."

That level of composure will be necessary again on Monday evening against one of the top teams in the league.

JORDAN POOLE'S ATTACK

Jordan Poole radiates confidence on the offensive end of the floor. Whether it's wiggling his way to the basket, drawing fouls, or freeing up enough space for a stepback jumper, it feels like he's always able to make something happen.

The ability to create offense out of thin air brings a sense of peace to fans watching the game. If the offense isn't flowing correctly and the shot clock is winding down, Poole is still able to make something happen. If it's crunch time and the opposing defense has tightened up, Poole is still able to make something happen.

On Saturday, Poole got off to a slower start and didn't have the most efficient night (8-of-23 shooting from the field), but he still made plays when they mattered and kept pressure on the defense. With 27 points, he led the team in scoring and converted on a huge and-one layup down the stretch to help secure the win.

"I'm not stopping," said Poole when asked after the game about his approach after getting off to a cold start. "You just gotta keep going... I think [Kyle Kuzma] also realized that in order for us to win games, we gotta be aggressive. Of course we want to go out there and make all of our shots, but that's what makes us so special is that we have the freedom, the green light, to be aggressive all game. I think that's just tough for the defense."