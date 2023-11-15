Preview: Wizards return to D.C. to battle Mavericks for first of three-game homestand

After playing six of their last seven games on the road, the Washington Wizards (2-8) are finally back settled in D.C. and ready for their first game of a three-game homestand. They kick things off on Wednesday night when the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) come to Capital One Arena. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

MAVERICKS:

TBD

PLAYING WITH PACE

Through 10 games, the Wizards have established themselves as one of the fastest playing teams in the league. They love to move the ball, run in transition, and get shots up in a hurry. They're first in the league in pace (105.05), sixth in fastbreak points (17.8), and fourth in assists (28.1). This should play into their favor on Wednesday evening.

The Mavericks have a tendency to play fast, too (they're sixth in pace), but Wednesday will be their second game of a road back-to-back after losing in New Orleans on Tuesday night. It's always harder to play fast just 24 hours after a tough game, so expect the Wizards to run, run, run.

KYLE KUZMA'S OFFENSE

10 games is a relatively small sample size, but so far this season, Kyle Kuzma is playing the best basketball of his career. He's averaging 24.1 points per game on .485/.353/.781 shooting splits to go along with 6.1 rebounds and three assists. The best part? Despite playing with increased responsibility on offense, Kuzma isn't forcing anything. He's getting to his spots, taking high-percentage looks, attacking the cup, and playing within the flow of the offense. He's been one of the leading catalysts behind the Wizards' 115.3 points per game, the eighth most in the NBA.

THE LUKA DONCIC PROBLEM

Luka Doncic is one of the toughest guys to gameplan for in the entire league. It's why he's a perennial MVP candidate and has the Mavericks in position to compete for an NBA Title. If you play him straight up (1-on-1), he'll find ways to score. A smaller guy? Doncic will power through them. A bigger guy? Doncic will use his speed to go around them.

However, Doncic is also one of the most surgical passers in the world. If you double-team him, it opens the door for him to find wide open teammates for high-percentage looks.