Preview: Wizards host Timberwolves in first leg of home back-to-back

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards (7-35) will host one of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-13). Here’s everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: 99.1 WDCH & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

None

TIMBERWOLVES:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon; rupture rehab -- out)

Battle of the bigs

The Timberwolves have one of the most unique rosters in the NBA. Outside of Anthony Edwards (more on him soon), they have three game-changing big men. One, if not two, of them, are almost always on the court demanding attention.

In the starting lineup, they have Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Gobert isn’t a perimeter threat, but he is an elite screener and lob finisher. Whenever he’s in the pick-and-roll with Mike Conley, the Wizards will have to look out for his lengthy frame converting around the rim. He’s one of the league’s best in that area.

As for Towns, he’s the opposite of Gobert. He tends to play along the perimeter and in the pick-and-pop utilizing his shooting ability. However, his strength and size also make him a threat to get down low in the post and score with a variety of moves around the cup. In the Wolves’ last game, Towns dropped a whopping 62 points on 21-of-35 shooting from the field and 10-of-15 shooting from deep. To put it lightly, he’s capable of going nuclear at any given moment.

The Wolves’ third big man is Naz Reid, one of the league’s premier bench scorers. In his limited role, he’s capable of lighting it up from the perimeter and off the dribble.

All of the Wizards bigs will have to be locked in on defense for a full 48 minutes on Wednesday night.

Keeping Anthony Edwards out of the paint

While the Wolves’ bigs pose a problem for every team they encounter, Edwards is unquestionably their leader and best player. He’s averaging 25.5 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from deep to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He’s the engine that makes the Wolves run smoothly, and he’s a pain to defend.

Edwards uses his strength and burst to blow by (or through) defenders and get to the rim. Once he gets two feet in the paint, forget about it. He almost always finds ways to finish. That means keeping Edwards out of the paint will be key. Of course, that’s easier said than done.

Deni Avdija will most likely be the Wizard assigned to that role. Keep an eye on how hard he works on defense to limit the Minnesota superstar.

Ball movement

With strong perimeter defenders and rim protectors behind them, the Wolves make everything tough on their opponents. They lead the league in defensive rating at 109 -- more than a full point better than the second-place Boston Celtics.

To put up points, the Wizards will have to get stops, run in transition, and most importantly, keep the ball moving. The Wolves want their opponents to play isolation basketball. That’s where they thrive as a defense. When teams fall victim to that style, it usually doesn’t work out for them.