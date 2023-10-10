Preview: Wizards host Taipans in 2023-24 preseason opener

The Washington Wizards are back in action at Capital One Arena on Tuesday evening as they take on the Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League in the 2023-24 preseason opener. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

FRESH FACES

The Wizards brought in a bunch of new players over the offseason, so fans will certainly see some fresh faces donning the navy and red. Perhaps the most well-known of the new names is Jordan Poole, who came to the Wizards via trade on July 7.

Poole played his first four professional seasons for the Golden State Warriors and is coming off a year where he averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. He's known for his limitless range and unique ability to get to the rim and finish from creative angles. Now, he gets to do that at Capital One Arena in front of the Wizards faithful.

There are plenty of other notable fresh faces (Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly and Patrick Baldwin Jr., to name a few), so keep an eye out for the new Wizards. That way you can feel familiar with their respective games as they head into the regular season.

LINEUP COMBINATIONS

One of the most fascinating parts about preseason basketball is watching coaches try various lineup combinations. All offseason long, fans are left to speculate about who they think will be sharing the court with their favorite guys. Now, they get a chance to see glimpses of that.

Not only do fans get a chance to see who Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. puts together on the court, but they also get to see how those players work together on the court. How will Jones help get shooters open looks? How will Kyle Kuzma look as the presumed primary scorer? How will Johnny Davis look in his second year of NBA basketball?

The preseason certainly doesn't tell the whole story, but it's a quick glimpse into the next few months of Wizards hoops.

BALL MOVEMENT

Unseld Jr. has always preached the importance of ball movement, often mentioning 30 as the target number of assists in a game for his ball club. Despite working with a new cast of players, it's fair to expect Unseld Jr. to keep ball movement as a main focal point.