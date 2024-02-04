Preview: Wizards host Suns for Sunday afternoon showdown

The Washington Wizards (9-39) will host the Phoenix Suns (28-21) for a Sunday matinee in the Nation's Capital. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Marvin Bagley III (low back contusion -- out)

Bilal Coulibaly (low back contusion -- questionable)

Tyus Jones (right ankle sprain -- questionable)

Kyle Kuzma (left shoulder soreness -- out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip; joint capsule inflammation -- out)

SUNS:

Damion Lee (right meniscus; surgery -- out)

THE SUNS' THREE-HEADED MONSTER

Phoenix pushed all their chips into the middle of the table to acquire their version of a big three. Now, the success of the franchise rests on the shoulders of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal -- arguably the most talented trio in the NBA.

Leading the team in scoring at 28.5 points per game, Durant is unquestionably the head of the snake. He can score from anywhere on the court, no matter who's guarding him. He can pass over any defense. He can rise up and shoot over the trees. Durant is one of the toughest covers in NBA history, and even at 35 years old, is at the top of the scouting report.

Behind Durant is the backcourt pairing of Booker and Beal, two guys who can play on or off the ball and create offense out of thin air. Booker is having himself another splendid season, averaging just over 28 points per game and nearly hitting the coveted 50/40/90 efficiency threshold. Beal has been battling the injury bug all season long, but he's back on the court now and getting acclimated to his new team. Sunday will be his first game in D.C. as a visitor after playing 11 seasons for the Wizards.

Containing the Suns' three-headed monster is paramount to staying competitive for 48 minutes. But of course, it's easier said than done.

FORCING TURNOVERS

Despite Phoenix's top-end talent, they aren't without their issues. They're 25th in the league in turnovers per game (14.8), 27th in turnover rate (14.9%), and 25th in opponents points off turnovers (17.8).

This is an area of the game the Wizards can aim to exploit. They're seventh in forced turnovers (14.6) and fourth in points off turnovers (18.1), making them one of the peskiest teams in the league.

If the Wizards' scrappy defenders can jump passing lanes, pick up ball-handlers with pressure, force turnovers, and turn those turnovers into scoring opportunities on the other end of the floor, they'll be in good shape.

JORDAN POOLE AND DENI AVDIJA GENERATING OFFENSE

With Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III both set to miss Sunday's game (and the status of Tyus Jones and Bilal Coulibaly up in the air), Washington will be without some of their primary offensive creators. This means the onus will be on the others to step up and make things happen on offense.

Look to Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija to lead the way here. They've both proven to be lethal creators off the dribble in both transition and half-court sets. Poole is coming off a tough shooting night against the Heat but managed to dish out 10 dimes while only turning the ball over once. And Avdija is enjoying the best offensive season of his career, averaging career-highs in points, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and assists.