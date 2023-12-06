Preview: Wizards host Sixers in Nation's Capital

After a four-day break, the Washington Wizards (3-16) are back in action as they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) in D.C. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

Ryan Rollins (right knee strain -- out)

Johnny Davis (left calf strain -- questionable)

Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

Landry Shamet (right rib sprain -- questionable)

SIXERS:

De'Anthony Melton (N/A illness -- probable)

REST VS RUST

Four days of rest may not seem like a lot in normal life, but with the rigors of the traditional NBA schedule, four days off is an eternity. Thanks to the new addition of the In-Season Tournament, the Wizards and Sixers are in the same boat, entering Wednesday's contest with a full four days of rest.

Any time there's extended rest involved, it begs the question: Will the rest be beneficial or will it have thrown the teams out of rhythm, making them look rusty?

Fans should be able to tell pretty quickly for both teams. The answer is usually found within the first five minutes of the game. This contest could come down to whichever team deals with the rest vs rust predicament the best.

THE DYNAMIC DUO OF TYRESE MAXEY AND JOEL EMBIID

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are the straws that stir the Sixers' drink. Averaging 27 points and seven assists per game, Maxey is a headlining candidate to win Most Improved Player of the Year. And Embiid? All he's doing is looking better than ever after being awarded the league MVP last season.

What makes this duo so hard to stop is how well they complement each other. Maxey is an elite floor spacer, creator off the dribble, and downhill threat, while Embiid is one of the most skilled bigs of the century. Per Cleaning the Glass, when Maxey and Embiid share the floor together, the Sixers score over 124 points per 100 possessions. That's an absurd scoring rate, putting them in the 95th percentile in the league. For the Wizards, taking advantage of any stretch where one of them is on the bench will be critical.

3-POINT SHOOTING

Despite different styles of play, the Wizards and Sixers cash in on almost the exact same amount of threes per game. The Wizards knock down 12.1 per contest, while the Sixers knock down 12.2. After doing some quick math, you'll find that means the Wizards average 36.3 points off threes per game while the Sixers average 36.6. When the numbers are that close, it leaves room for a massive advantage if one team has an outlier of a game.