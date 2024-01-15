Preview: Wizards host Pistons for Monday matinee

Coming off a nice win in Atlanta, the Washington Wizards (7-31) are set to host the Detroit Pistons (3-36) for a Monday matinee in The District. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Johnny Davis (non-COVID illness -- questionable)

PISTONS:

Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf soreness -- questionable)

Cade Cunningham (left knee strain -- out)

Monte Morris (right quadriceps strain -- out)

HOLDING STRONG AGAINST THE BIGS

The first thing that sticks out when watching the Pistons play is how much of a physical force their bigs are.

Jalen Duren is a 20-year-old center who showed flashes of success during his rookie season but has now taken a big leap forward. On the season, he's averaging a double-double, putting up 14 points per game on 64.3% shooting from the field to go along with 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Starting alongside Duren in the frontcourt is Isaiah Stewart, a big-bodied power forward who can stretch the floor (shooting 40% from deep) and bang down low. He's averaging over 10 points and seven boards per game.

For the Wizards, Daniel Gafford will have his hands full, but the responsibility of containing the Pistons' bigs isn't only on him. Every single Wizard, but especially forwards Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma, will have to help out.

NOT LETTING JADEN IVEY GET DOWNHILL

With Cade Cunningham sidelined due to injury, the majority of the ball-handling and offensive creation responsibilities will fall on Jaden Ivey's shoulders. In the Pistons' last game, Ivey put up 18 points and eight assists in what ended up being a two-point loss to the Rockets.

Ivey is at his best when he's attacking off the dribble, using screens, and getting downhill. With his speed and burst, if he gets a step on the defender, he automatically has the advantage. That means point-of-attack defense on Ivey will be critical for Washington. Whoever is tasked with defending Ivey will have to do their best to keep him from getting downhill, and the backline help defenders will have to be ready.

JORDAN POOLE'S EFFICIENCY

Jordan Poole's last three games have been arguably his best three-game stretch in a Wizards uniform. He's been aggressive off the bounce, creating open shots for himself and his teammates, and best of all -- uber efficient.

In that three-game stretch, Poole has averaged 24 points on 50% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from deep to go along with 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals. In total, he was a +22 in those three games.