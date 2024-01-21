Preview: Wizards host Nuggets in second leg of home back-to-back

Not even 24 hours after a hard-fought loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Washington Wizards (7-34) are set to host the NBA's reigning champs, the Denver Nuggets (29-14) in D.C. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

TBD

NUGGETS:

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery -- out)

Aaron Gordon (right shoulder sprain -- probable)

Julian Strawther (right knee; contusion/sprain -- out)

CONFLICTING STYLES

With a pace of 103.46, the Washington Wizards play faster than any other team in the NBA. Rather than allowing the opposing defense to get set in the halfcourt, the Wizards do all they can to keep the floor off balance. As soon as they grab the defensive rebound, it's full steam ahead. This is the style of play that best suits their personnel.

With a backcourt of Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole -- two guys who can create for themselves and others -- and a pair of athletic wings in Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma -- two guys who love to use their strength to attack the rim -- the Wizards' offense is nearly impossible to stop when it gets out on the break. Not only do they lead the league in pace, but they're second in fast break points per game (17.2).

The Nuggets couldn't be more different. They're 29th in pace (97.70) and 22nd in fast break points at 12.8. They don't rely on speed and volume, they rely on organization and efficiency.

It will be fascinating to watch these two conflicting styles go at one another.

KEEPING NIKOLA JOKIC IN CHECK

The main reason the Nuggest are so successful when they play slow is that they have 2x MVP Nikola Jokic on their roster. He technically plays center, but when you watch a Nuggets game, Jokic looks more like a point guard operating out of the mid-high post. All things go through him.

Jokic is averaging a ho-hum 25.7 points per game on 65.3% true shooting to go along with 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He's a generational offensive talent and the top guy on Denver's scouting report.

Even though Jokic can score with the best of them, if you focus too much on him when he has the ball, he'll make you pay with a no-look dime to one of Denver's talented swingmen. Containing Jokic is easier said than done, but it has to be a focal point when you play the Nuggets.

BILAL COULIBALY'S OFFENSIVE ATTACK

On Saturday night against the Spurs, Coulibaly got back in rhythm offensively. He scored 14 points (his most since January 5) on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from deep in only 23 minutes.

Coulibaly flashed all of the aspects of his offensive game in those 23 minutes. He was attacking the cup relentlessly, playing through contact, and operating out of the pick-and-roll. Most impressively, he was shooting the deep ball with confidence.

On two separate occasions, Coulibaly received a pass in the corner, noticed his defender wasn't immediately contesting his jumper, and then promptly knocked down the triple. That's a rare level of confidence for a teenager who wasn't billed as a shooter pre-draft, but it's what makes him such a tantalizing rookie.