Preview: Wizards host Magic in the DMV

It's been 11 days since the Washington Wizards (5-23) have had a home game, but on Tuesday night, they're back in D.C. and ready to host the Orlando Magic (17-11) for the third matchup between these two teams. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

None

MAGIC:

Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis -- out)

Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

Jalen Suggs (left wrist sprain -- questionable)

GENERATING QUALITY 3-POINT LOOKS

Despite their young roster, the Magic are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, meaning if the season ended today, they'd be hosting a playoff series in Orlando. They're led by two young superstars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but their accelerated timeline is largely thanks to their defensive prowess. They're top-five in defensive rating (110.5) and top-10 in most of the major defensive categories (opponent second chance points, opponent points in the paint, and opponent threes made per game).

The Wizards are a team that focuses offensively on getting two feet in the paint and playing from there. That strategy allows them to get opportunities at the rim and generate high-quality 3-point looks.

Breaking through the Magic's stout defense and generating 3-point looks will be huge for the Wizards on Tuesday night. Look to players like Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, and Tyus Jones to penetrate the first line of defense and create perimeter shots for guys like Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, and Landry Shamet.

PROTECTING THE PAINT

The Magic don't have a ton of snipers on their roster. They're 29th in the league in 3-point takes (29.7) and makes (10) per game -- ahead of only the Detroit Pistons. This isn't to say the Magic struggle to score points, though. With their size, strength, and versatility, they're elite at attacking the cup and finishing in the paint. They're currently third in the league in paint points per game at 55.9.

Defending the paint isn't easy, especially when going against a team like the Magic. While shot-blockers and rim-protectors are important as the second line of defense, protecting the paint starts with the defenders at the point of attack. Washington's perimeter defenders will have to be locked in all night long, focused on staying in front of Orlando's creators, walling them off from getting to the rim.

FOCUSING ON FRANZ WAGNER

In the previous two matchups between the Wizards and Magic, third-year forward Franz Wagner was the biggest difference maker. He scored 31 points in each game on uber-efficient .645/.555/.850 shooting splits while adding a total of 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and only two turnovers.