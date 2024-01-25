Preview: Wizards host Jazz in second leg of back-to-back

After a hard-fought loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Washington Wizards (7-36) are back in action on Thursday evening in D.C. when the Utah Jazz (22-23) come to town. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: 99.1 WDCH & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

TBD

JAZZ:

None

CONTAINING LAURI MARKKANEN

After a relatively slow start to the season, the Jazz are back in form. They're hovering right around .500 and are currently in position for a play-in berth. Coming on the heels of his first All-Star selection last season, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is still setting the nets on fire.

Markkanen is averaging nearly 24 points per game on .490/.390/.876 shooting splits (rapidly approaching the 50/40/90 club), and he's looking more and more comfortable in Will Hardy's offense as the season wears on.

Standing at a legitimate seven feet tall, Markkanen's catch-and-shoot ability is among the league's best. Whether he's curling around screens or popping behind the arc, thanks to his high release, he's able to get any shot off cleanly if the ball hits him in his shooting pocket.

While his catch-and-shoot prowess is lethal, Markkanen also poses a constant threat off the dribble. Despite being a 7-footer, he has guard skills that allow him to break down his defender in one-on-one situations or operate out of the pick-and-roll as the ball handler. When it comes to stopping the Jazz, it has to start with containing Markkanen.

FORCING TURNOVERS

Utah turns the ball over more than any other team in the league. They're 30th in turnover percentage (15.6), 30th in turnovers per game (16), and 28th in opponent points off turnovers (19.1). This is where the Wizards can capitalize and make a difference in Thursday's game.

Washington is at their best when they force turnovers and get out and run. Led by open-court mismatches in Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma, when the Wizards generate turnovers, they're a tough team to beat. They're currently fourth in points off turnovers at 18.1 per game.

Keep an eye on how the Wizards get active in the passing lanes and how they immediately push the ball in transition.

CLEANING THE GLASS

The Wizards are coming off an inspiring rebounding effort Wednesday night in D.C. Despite going against a dynamic frontcourt in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, the Wizards still managed to win the rebounding battle by one (49-48). Minnesota did win the battle of the offensive boards, but the Wizards made it tough on them. Marvin Bagley III and Kuzma were dominant in leading that effort. They finished with 15 and 14 rebounds, respectively.

Against the Jazz, those guys will have their hands full yet again and will have to be even better. Utah is third in the league in offensive rebounds per game (12.6) and second in total rebounds per game (46.5).