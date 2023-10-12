Preview: Wizards host Hornets in Game 2 of the 2023 preseason

On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards got their 2023-24 preseason campaign started the right way, beating the Cairns Taipans by 63 points. Next up for the Wizards is a Thursday evening preseason game against the Hornets. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

LINEUP COMBINATIONS

This was one of the primary things to watch for in the Wizards' first preseason game and it should remain a focus for fans in the second preseason game.

The starting unit on Tuesday consisted of Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, and Daniel Gafford. The second unit featured heavy doses of Danilo Gallinari, Anthony Gill, Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert, and Delon Wright. The question going into Game 2 is: Will Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. mix up the lineups? Or will he give those units another game to run it back?

Keep an eye on the substitution pattern and which five-man lineups Unseld Jr. puts on the court together.

ESTABLISHING CHEMISTRY

With new personnel up and down the roster, the preseason is all about learning your new teammates. Where do they like the ball? In what situations can you expect a cut to the rim? How do you communicate switches on defense? After his first preseason game as a Washington Wizard, Poole noted how important it is to establish chemistry early on.

"It's the most important thing," said Poole when asked about the process of learning new teammates. "We're playing with each other all year. I think something that we can do that will be really special is that we can put guys in positions in which they can be successful. I think that's something that Coach Wes has talked about, as well as knowing your other players. You don't want to just throw them out there and have them feel uncomfortable. You want to put them in situations where they can thrive."

HORNETS YOUNG STARS

This matchup against the Hornets will be the first NBA opponent for the Wizards this preseason, and it won't be an easy one. After selecting Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Hornets have built an exciting young core. With Miller, LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and P.J. Washington playing alongside vets like Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, the Hornets present an intriguing challenge.