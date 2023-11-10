Preview: Wizards host Hornets in D.C. for second In-Season Tournament game

The Washington Wizards (2-5) are looking to win their first In-Season Tournament game as the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) visit Capital One Arena on Friday night. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

None

HORNETS:

James Bouknight (left knee; surgery -- out)

Miles Bridges (league suspension -- out)

Gordon Hayward (right hamstring strain -- probable)

Cody Martin (left knee; injury recovery -- out)

Frank Ntilikina (left tibia; non-displaced fracture -- out)

Terry Rozier (left groin strain -- out)

DEFENSIVE INTENSITY

When teams play each other in back-to-back games, the second matchup is always interesting. That's what's happening on Friday night in D.C. The Wizards and Hornets are matching up for the second time in three days, giving each team one day off in between battles to watch film, learn from their mistakes, and try to capitalize on what worked well the first time around.

For the Wizards, their first-half defense was stellar on Wednesday night. It gave their offense time to get hot and run up the score.

"The big key also was the transition," said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. after the game. "We took care of that area, limited the fastbreak points, forced them to play more of a halfcourt game, grind it out for points. And they made some tough plays, but that second-quarter defense was big for us. Another high-deflection night. I thought guys really just exerted the energy, played with some purpose, and I thought in general the communication was where it should be."

The team defense was awesome as a whole for the Wizards, but Delon Wright, Deni Avdija, and Bilal Coulibaly led the charge. Those guys were flying all over the court, blowing up the Hornets' offensive actions, deflecting passes, and overall just wreaking havoc.

If the Wizards want to pick up back-to-back wins over the Hornets, they'll have to come out with that same defensive fire.

JORDAN POOLE BOUNCING BACK

Jordan Poole had a tough game in Charlotte on Wednesday. He was getting good looks but couldn't get anything to drop. He finished the game with 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from deep.

One of the most crucial mental skills for NBA players is being able to flush a bad game down the toilet and forget about it. With the rigors of the NBA schedule, there's always an opportunity to get back on track. Poole has that on Friday night in D.C. He'll have the home court behind him and if he can get a few shots to fall early, he'll be right back on track in no time.

If Poole can have some positive regression, that'll be a welcomed sight for Wizards fans as they look to win their first game of the In-Season Tournament.

DANIEL GAFFORD STAYING OUT OF FOUL TROUBLE

Daniel Gafford made a huge impact in Wednesday night's win over Charlotte. He had two blocks in the first quarter, helping set the tone right away. Unfortunately, Gafford stumbled into a bit of foul trouble and didn't get a lot of run time. It didn't hurt the Wizards on Wednesday since backup five Danilo Gallinari had the best game of his young season, dropping 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench.