Preview: Wizards host Grizzlies in D.C. for 2023-24 home opener

The Washington Wizards (0-1) are set to take the stage at Capital One Arena in D.C. for the first time this season. They're hosting a tough Memphis Grizzlies squad (0-2) with ambitious goals for this year. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Johnny Davis (left elbow UCL sprain -- out)

Landry Shamet (left first toe fracture -- out)

GRIZZLIES:

TBD

KEYING IN ON DEFENSE

In the Wizards' first game of the season, the offense performed nicely. They scored 120 points and looked smooth on nearly every possession. Defensively, it was a different story. The Pacers got out in transition and ran amok for 48 minutes. After the game, the defense was the focal point for Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

"Defensively, probably wasn't where it should be," said Unseld. "Obviously, the transition piece was an issue... At times, the missed shots turned into run-outs... Some of those are reasonable, but the vast majority, we just have to do a better job, show a little bit more urgency to get back."

The Pacers play a lightning-fast brand of basketball. Last season, they led the league in fastbreak points (17.1 per game) and were fifth in overall pace. That's a tough team to play on night one with a new roster. But, sometimes being thrown into the fire is a good thing. Now the Wizards are aware of what they need to focus on heading into Saturday's home opener: Defense.

If the Wizards can lock in on defense, specifically in transition, their offense should be able to keep pace with a depleted Grizzlies squad.

JORDAN POOLE & KYLE KUZMA

The new dynamic duo of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma didn't disappoint in the season opener. Poole looked comfortable in his Wizards debut, scoring 18 points (despite going 0-for-6 from deep) and dishing out five assists. He was operating nicely out of the pick-and-roll, snake-dribbling his way to the basket and getting good looks around the cup. If he can simply have a better outing from deep, he could be in for a big night in his Wizards home debut.

While Kuzma doesn't have the challenge Poole has of playing in a new city, he does have a new role this season as arguably the top offensive option and a relied-upon leader. In his first game in this role, he looked phenomenal. Kuzma dropped a game-high 25 points in as many minutes on an efficient 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Wizards offense will go as Poole and Kuzma go. If they can keep the ball moving, score from all three levels, and create offense for themselves and their teammates, scoring points won't be a problem.

CONTAINING DESMOND BANE

With no Ja Morant in the lineup, Desmond Bane has quickly become the No. 1 option on offense for the Grizzlies, and it looks like he's up to the challenge. In the Grizzlies' season opener, Bane dropped a game-high 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from deep. In Game 2, Bane's usage remained high as he led the team in shot attempts, but his jumper had more trouble finding the bottom of the net. He finished the game with 15 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-10 shooting from deep.