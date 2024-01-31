Preview: Wizards host Clippers in D.C. for first matchup of the season

The Washington Wizards (9-37) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (30-15) on Wednesday night in the DMV. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Isaiah Livers (right hip; joint capsule inflammation -- out)

Landry Shamet (non-COVID illness -- out)

CLIPPERS:

Moussa Diabate (right hand; metacarpal fracture -- out)

Ivica Zubac (right calf strain -- out)

ONE-ON-ONE DEFENSE

The Clippers are one of the most dangerous isolation teams in the NBA. Led by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, they have multiple guys who can break down defenders and create offense out of thin air -- no action required. The eye test makes it clear, but the numbers back up everything fans see.

Here's where they rank in some of the basic metrics:

Isolation possessions: 1st

Isolation frequency: 1st

Isolation points per game: 1st

Isolation points per possession: 2nd

The main reason the Clippers rank so highly in team isolation stats is because of the three aforementioned players. Harden, Leonard, and George are all in the top 13 in individual isolation points per game and isolation frequency. That makes the Clippers the only team with three players in the top 13 of each of those stats, and only one other team (Dallas) has two players in the top 13.

This makes one-on-one defense a critical aspect of Wednesday night's game. Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, and Bilal Coulibaly will all have their hands full guarding the Clippers' premier creators.

WASHINGTON'S BIG MAN ROTATION

Marvin Bagley III has been sensational since joining the Wizards via trade. He started his first two games while Daniel Gafford was going through concussion protocol, and then shifted into a lead role off the bench. In his seven games as a Wizard, Bagley has averaged 16.3 points on 60% shooting from the field to go along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in under 25 minutes per game.

Gafford has also been phenomenal. He's been the Wizards' defensive anchor all season long but has hit a new level recently. In his last five games, he's averaged 13.8 points on 77.5% shooting from the field in addition to 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 3.4 STOCKS (steals + blocks).

Keep an eye on the Wizards bigs on Wednesday night. They've been playing at an elite level.

CONTINUING TO BUILD THE RIGHT HABITS

Since taking over, Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe has been preaching the importance of building the right habits, and so far, he's liked what he's seen. Despite trailing for most of Monday's game in San Antonio, the Wizards fought hard and stayed competitive, ultimately giving themselves a chance to win the ball game at the end.

"I liked how we battled," said Keefe after the game. "We were struggling a little bit early. We'd make a run, they'd get up. We'd make another run. It was our mental stamina of staying with the game plan, staying focused, and not letting the game get away... We kept playing. We fought through some adversity through the game. We were struggling. We had some tough stretches. And our guys just kept grinding the game out. That was great growth for us as we try to build this thing."