Preview: Wizards head to New York City for a preseason battle with the Knicks

The Washington Wizards are in New York City to take on the Knicks for their first road preseason game of 2023. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the action.

WHERE: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

BUILDING BLOCKS

The NBA preseason is all about building chemistry, getting in game shape, trying new things, and setting a solid foundation for the regular season. So far, the Wizards have done a great job of that. They're 2-0 in preseason play and have built a strong base to grow on. As they hit the road for the first time, it's important they keep establishing those building blocks.

Two areas of focus so far have been ball movement and shot profile. It's clear this season that the Wizards want to keep the ball moving, get to the paint, and shoot lots of threes. In the preseason opener against the Cairns Taipans, they attempted 33 threes and dished out 32 assists as a team. In Game 2, they shot 41 threes and assisted on 23 of their 33 made field goals.

In other words: So far, so good.

THREE-POINT REDEMPTION

The game of basketball is full of ups and downs -- especially when it comes to shooting threes. Sometimes guys get hot, sometimes they get cold. In the Wizards' second preseason game against the Hornets, it was a tough shooting night for two of the Wizards' top marksmen: Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert.

Both guys have a reputation for their deadeye shooting, but the ball couldn't find the bottom of the net against the Hornets. Poole shot 2-of-8 from deep and Kispert shot 2-of-10. Keep an eye on those two guys as they dial in their respective shots. Wednesday night could be a night of redemption from deep.

DANIEL GAFFORD HOLDING IT DOWN

Daniel Gafford has a new opportunity this season. As the presumed starting center and lone true big man in the starting lineup, he has the opportunity to show he can impact the game consistently on both ends of the court. So far in the preseason, he's done exactly that.

In the first preseason game, Gafford scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field while hauling in eight rebounds. Most importantly, he helped punctuate Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s main point of emphasis: interior defense. He swatted away five shots in just 20 minutes of playing time.