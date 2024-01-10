Preview: Wizards head to Indiana for mid-week matchup with Pacers

The Washington Wizards (6-30) are back on the road and ready to face the Indiana Pacers (21-15) in Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

None

PACERS:

Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain -- out)

IT STARTS ON DEFENSE

The Pacers have been putting the ball in the basket at an incredibly high clip all season long. They're the league's top-scoring team at 127 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is certainly the straw that stirs their drink, but even without Haliburton, they have knockout punch power on the offensive side of the court.

On Monday evening, after playing only 13 minutes, Haliburton was ruled out of the Pacers' game with a hamstring injury. Against the Eastern Conference's best team, the Boston Celtics, the Pacers still managed to put up 133 points in a win. Haliburton will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but that doesn't mean their offense will be easy to stop.

Whether it's Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith launching threes, Myles Turner wreaking havoc in the pick-and-pop, T.J. McConnell getting into the paint and creating quality looks, or Bennedict Mathurin attacking the rim relentlessly, this Pacers team can go.

Speaking of Mathurin...

FOCUSING ON BENNEDICT MATHURIN

Whether he's in the starting lineup or operating out of a bench role, Mathurin will likely require the primary focus of the Wizards defensively. After a relatively slow start, the second-year wing is starting to find his rhythm.

In his last seven games, Mathurin is averaging 20 points on 59.3% shooting from the field and 45.2% shooting from deep to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in fewer than 28 minutes. With Haliburton out of the lineup, his playing time and usage will almost certainly increase.

Look for Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly to spend most of their time using their length and physicality to disrupt Mathurin.

ESTABLISHING A PRESENCE IN THE PAINT

The Pacers have undoubtedly had an awesome year, but that doesn't mean they're unbeatable. Their Kryptonite is on the defensive end of the floor, specifically keeping opponents out of the paint. Thankfully, this is an area the Wizards excel in offensively.

Washington is second in the league in paint points at 55.1 per game. Conversely, the Pacers allow the most paint points in the league at a whopping 60.7 per game.