Preview: Wizards head to Detroit to battle Pistons

The Washington Wizards (2-14) are kicking off their week in Detroit with a Monday evening game against the Pistons (2-14). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

Ryan Rollins (right knee strain -- out)

Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

PISTONS:

Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain -- out)

Joe Harris (right shoulder sprain -- out)

Monte Morris (right quadriceps strain -- out)

STARTING THE RIGHT WAY

The Wizards are coming off a tough Saturday night loss in D.C. at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, marking their ninth consecutive game without a win. To stop that streak from hitting double digits, the first few minutes of Monday's game in Detroit will be as important as ever.

After Saturday's game, the players communicated the message in a simple way, saying the energy wasn't good enough and they have to be better on Monday.

"Just gotta focus on the next one," said Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly. "We can't stay on that... Just go into Detroit and say 'Last game we were like that. We gotta be better.' And yeah, that's it."

The nice part about the NBA season is that after a tough loss, there's always a chance to course-correct. That's what makes the first few minutes of Monday's game in Detroit so important. Washington will have the chance to set the tone immediately, playing with energy and intensity, and that will set them up nicely for a bounce-back opportunity.

DETROIT'S BACKCOURT

The Piston's offense starts and ends with their guards. Their best player, Cade Cunningham, is having a productive start to his season, averaging 22 points and seven assists per game. His current shooting percentages (40% from the field and 33% from three) aren't indicative of how dangerous he is from all three levels of the floor. He's a sharpshooter who is capable of putting the ball in the basket in a variety of ways.

After a slow start to the season, Cunningham's running mate, Jaden Ivey, is starting to find his rhythm. Over their last two games, he's averaged 21 points on 67% shooting from the field, using his biggest asset -- downhill speed -- to his advantage.

In order to keep points off the board, the Wizards will have to key in at the point of attack on defense, making things as hard on Cunningham and Ivey as possible.

ROOKIE WINGS GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD

It's always fun when two top-10 picks from the same draft class go head-to-head for the first time, and that's what fans will get to experience tonight in Detroit. Ausar Thompson (the fifth pick) and Coulibaly (the seventh pick) are ready to duke it out.

Both of these guys have had positive returns so far in their young NBA careers, making their mark on the defensive end of the court, already establishing themselves as two of the top defenders on their respective teams. But they're not only lockdown defenders. Both guys have been aggressive early on, attacking the rim and playing within the flow of the offense.