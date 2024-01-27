Preview: Wizards head to Detroit for early matinee against Pistons

After a four-game homestand, the Washington Wizards (7-37) are hitting the road for a noon tip-off against the Detroit Pistons (5-39). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: 99.1 WDCH & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Isaiah Livers (right hip; non-arthritic hip joint pain -- questionable)

PISTONS:

Cade Cunningham (left knee strain -- probable)

FINDING A RHYTHM EARLY

Doing anything outside of your normal rhythm isn't easy, and that's the challenge early afternoon start times pose for NBA players and teams. They're used to their normal daily routines involving an evening game but aren't used to shifting that routine up seven hours in the day. Saturday's noon tip-off will be the earliest start time for the Wizards this season, so finding ways to get in a rhythm will be important.

The best way to get in a rhythm early? Compete on the defensive end of the floor. It would be understandable if shots weren't falling or the offense looked a bit disjointed. To some extent, those things are out of each player's control. But the defensive effort has nothing to do with rhythm or timing. It's all want-to, and that's something interim head coach Brian Keefe has been preaching since earning the role.

After Thursday's game, Keefe praised the effort of the team on a night when the shots simply weren't falling, saying. "What I was very proud of our guys [for] is that we didn't shoot the ball very well tonight, [but] we competed. We had multiple runs -- a run at the end of the first, a run at the end of the second, and then a run at the end of the fourth where we were down and our guys kept fighting. And they did that without making shots... The competitiveness was there."

If the Wizards can bring that same level of competitiveness, the shots will eventually start to fall, and they'll be in a good position.

CONTAINING CADE CUNNINGHAM

Due to a knee injury, Cade Cunningham has missed eight straight games, including the last time these two teams met. The injury report for Saturday has him listed as "probable," meaning Cunningham will likely be making his return to the court against the Wizards.

If Cunningham is able to go, he'll require the majority of Washington's attention on defense. His ability to score from all three levels of the court, set up his teammates, play out of the pick-and-roll, and alter the geometry of the floor make him one of the game's brightest young stars. Expect Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly to spend most of their time trying to make things difficult for Cunningham.

BOXING OUT JALEN DUREN

Jalen Duren had a productive outing the last time these two teams met. He scored 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field and dished out four assists, but his biggest impact came on the glass. In just 26 minutes of action, Duren hauled in a whopping 19 boards, helping the Pistons out-rebound the Wizards 52-33 for the game.